Tourism Panel For Climate Change Announces Inclusion Of Important Pacific Voice

The Pacific Tourism Organisation congratulated Massey University and SPTO Pacific Islands Tourism Research Symposium (PITRS) chair Dr. Apisalome Movono on his appointment as a Lead Expert on the Tourism Panel for Climate Change (TPCC), launched on October 10th at COP 27.

Created by the Sustainable Tourism Global Center (STGC), the TPCC brings together more than 60 leading experts from over 30 countries and across academia, business, and civil society, under Professors Daniel Scott, Susanne Becken, and Geoffrey Lipman.

SPTO CEO Chris Cocker noted the importance of having Dr Apisalome represent and voice Pacific Tourism’s contributions toward combating the climate crisis.

“SPTO recently welcomed Dr. Movono to the Cook Islands as a panellist at the inaugural Pacific Sustainable Tourism Leadership Summit so it is great to see to see his inclusion on the TPCC, where he will undoubtedly be a great advocate for Pacific Tourism”

Dr. Apisalome explained that this was the first of its kind Tourism Panel on Climate Change (TPCC) as it embraced the new era of climate-resilient global tourism with the aim of achieving zero emissions by 2050.

He added that TPCC will collaborate with all tourism stakeholders to accelerate the low-carbon transition and advance climate-resilient tourism development.

“I wish to acknowledge Geoffrey Lipman, Susanne Becken, and Daniel Scott, whose vision has set us on this path to achieve zero emissions by 2050 – using tourism as a tool to adapt to the accelerating impacts of climate change,” Dr Apisalome said.

“It is an honour to be part of a team of global experts on tourism and climate change from across the business, academia, and civil society. It is an even greater privilege to be a voice for my Pacific people in this important space.”