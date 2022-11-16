SeaLead Appoints SC Chan To Advisory Role
Experienced executive will provide support and advice to management team
We are delighted to have SC join us in this new advisory role. He has proven experience in growing and developing liner shipping activities”SINGAPORE, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SeaLead has announced the appointment of veteran liner shipping executive SC Chan to the role of Chief Executive Advisor. In this new position, he will report to SeaLead Managing Director Henry Schmidl and be based in Singapore.
— SeaLead Managing Director Henry Schmidl
As SeaLead continues its expansion into new markets and with new services, Chan will provide expertise in defining the strategic development of the company, including supporting further expansion into new trade lanes and markets. He will also drive stronger relationships with terminals, ports, current and future partners, and vendors, as SeaLead taps into his wide network and detailed knowledge of the liner shipping world.
With more than 35 years of maritime-related experience, Chan started his career at sea and qualified as a master mariner in 1987, before joining OOCL and working in a number of different positions, including the role of Regional Managing Director of OOCL Singapore, providing oversight to more than 30 countries across South East Asia, Africa, South and West Asia. He was also CEO of China Sonangol group, which operated in a wide range of industry sectors, including oil and gas, industrial, infrastructure, mining, real estate, commodities and transportation.
Commenting on the new appointment, Schmidl noted “We are delighted to have SC join us in this new advisory role. He has proven experience in growing and developing liner shipping activities and we look forward to his support and advice. With his knowledge and expertise, we are confident that SeaLead can further develop and continue its forward momentum.” SC Chan commented “I am delighted to be working with the SeaLead management team at this stage of their journey. I’m convinced that a strong management team, an emphasis on reliability and efficiency, and a strong customer focus will enable SeaLead to continue its rapid ascent in the liner shipping world. I look forward to working closely with Henry and the team to support further strategic development and growth.”
Relatively new to the global shipping line sector, Sea Lead has grown rapidly in recent years and is currently ranked number 22 by industry expert Alphaliner. The company will continue to expand and develop new services to support its fast-growing customer base and satisfy the worldwide demand for cargo capacity. It recently launched a new India and UAE to East Africa service as part of its continued expansion.
About SeaLead Shipping
SeaLead Shipping Pte Ltd is a privately-owned global shipping line founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore. SeaLead has a presence in 21 countries and is focused on enabling and simplifying international trade among major economies and emerging markets.
Photo Caption: SC Chan, SeaLead Chief Executive Advisor
