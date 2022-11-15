Olivia Harrison Celebrates US Book Release

15 Nov 2022

Attendees included Ringo Starr , Jim Keltner, Ray Cooper, Eric Idle, Jeff Lynne , T Bone Burnett, Steve Perry, Jennie Vee and The Doors' drummer John Densmore , who joined Olivia on percussion for the reading of one of her poems. The event was introduced and moderated by actor and comedian Fred Armisen.

Came the Lightening sees Olivia reflect upon her life with George, examining the intimacy of the emotional bond in their relationship through a memorable series of poems. She delves into the phenomenon of losing a partner and the passage of time.

Came the Lightening also includes a selection of photographs and mementos curated by Olivia to accompany the twenty poems. Portraits of Olivia and George are included by photographers such as Henry Grossman and Mary McCartney. A drawing by Klaus Voormann and a portrait of George by Genesis's founder, Brian Roylance, also feature within the collection. To read more about Came The Lightening, click here. Featuring an introduction written by Martin Scorsese,

Your Invitation: New York Book Launch

Your Invitation: New York Book Launch

Came the Lightening this Sunday 20th November at The 92nd Street Y. Genesis has secured a special allocation of in-person and online tickets for our subscribers. There are only a few days remaining to secure your ticket to see Olivia Harrison and Martin Scorsese speaking in New York about




