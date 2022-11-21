Business Reporter: Automation needs to be an agile project
But to make it a success, organisations must first lay the groundworkLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Raja Roy, EVP of Digital, Cloud Engineering, and Automation at Concentrix talks about the recommendations of the company’s Automation and the Future of Work report regarding how businesses should start and plan their automation journey. For companies to see the benefits of automation—shorter time to market, hyper-personalization, a seamless customer experience (CX), and reduced costs, to name a few—organizations will need to jumpstart their automation initiatives through an agile approach.
Automation and the underlying technologies are evolving at a breakneck speed. Whether it’s chatbots, robotic process automation (RPA), conversational AI, as businesses invest in more and more automation, they need to consider how to keep pace with both customer expectations while leapfrogging the competition. It’s important to get some early wins to ensure intelligent automation is adopted across the enterprise and woven into the fabric of CX. To do that, organizations will need a process-driven mindset and the space to experiment and fail, and to capitalize on those early wins.
Although the automation of customer-facing functions can add immediate value to CX, employees should be regarded as internal customers and liberated from manual, laborious tasks through RPA. For the integration of disconnected enterprise systems, management should appoint a “traffic controller”, who can bring data points together in a cohesive way. To quantify resulting business outcomes and calculate the ROI of investments, the measure of success must be agreed upon at the start of each project.
