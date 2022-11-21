Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,318 in the last 365 days.

Business Reporter: Automation needs to be an agile project

But to make it a success, organisations must first lay the groundwork

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Raja Roy, EVP of Digital, Cloud Engineering, and Automation at Concentrix talks about the recommendations of the company’s Automation and the Future of Work report regarding how businesses should start and plan their automation journey. For companies to see the benefits of automation—shorter time to market, hyper-personalization, a seamless customer experience (CX), and reduced costs, to name a few—organizations will need to jumpstart their automation initiatives through an agile approach.

Automation and the underlying technologies are evolving at a breakneck speed. Whether it’s chatbots, robotic process automation (RPA), conversational AI, as businesses invest in more and more automation, they need to consider how to keep pace with both customer expectations while leapfrogging the competition. It’s important to get some early wins to ensure intelligent automation is adopted across the enterprise and woven into the fabric of CX. To do that, organizations will need a process-driven mindset and the space to experiment and fail, and to capitalize on those early wins.

Although the automation of customer-facing functions can add immediate value to CX, employees should be regarded as internal customers and liberated from manual, laborious tasks through RPA. For the integration of disconnected enterprise systems, management should appoint a “traffic controller”, who can bring data points together in a cohesive way. To quantify resulting business outcomes and calculate the ROI of investments, the measure of success must be agreed upon at the start of each project.

To learn more about what to look out for when automating processes, read the article.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), is a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, improving business performance for some of the world’s best brands including over 100 Fortune Global 500 clients and over 125 new economy clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients by reimagining everything CX through Strategy + Talent + Technology. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.

www.concentrix.com

Business Reporter
Press
+44 20 8349 6488
email us here

You just read:

Business Reporter: Automation needs to be an agile project

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.