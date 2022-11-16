Liminal introduces Tezos Partner Program to strengthen projects built on the Tezos blockchain
This integration will secure and manage digital assets of 130+ blockchain projects built on the Tezos platform with exclusive benefits.
We are elated to partner with Tezos. We are confident that this Partner Program will help secure the project's building on Tezos while enjoying full autonomy over their digital assets.”INDIA/SINGAPORE, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital #WalletInfrastructure platform 'Liminal' has started offering support for the Tezos blockchain ecosystem. In addition, Liminal also introduced a partner program with Tezos- a proof-of-stake blockchain. Under this program, projects built on Tezos will now be able to access Liminal’s platform at highly subsidised price points and additional benefits. Liminal will help 130+ projects built on the Tezos blockchain design an efficient and #secure #WalletInfrastructure for them, generating appropriate transactions, MPC signatures, smart contracts etc. and injecting them into the Tezos blockchain.
— Manan Vora, Senior Vice President of Operations and Strategy, Liminal
The partnership aims to provide a highly encrypted environment for digital assets for retail and institutional investors. The recent FTX issue has flagged off legitimate security concerns within the global crypto ecosystem. The symbiotic association between Liminal and Tezos will leverage the strengths of both companies to address the security issues surrounding digital assets.
Manan Vora, SVP of Strategy & Operation, Liminal, said, “We are elated to announce this flagship partnership program for the Tezos ecosystem. We are confident that this program will help #secure the projects building on Tezos. It will also ensure that users and Web3 builders have full autonomy over their digital assets.”
Tezos, on the other hand, is at the forefront of the global blockchain revolution, which allows for fast, secure and efficient digital interactions without intermediaries. Amanjot Malhotra, Head of Growth at Tezos India said, “We are delighted to have partnered with Liminal. The partnership helps both companies move closer to achieving their shared objectives of making digital assets #secure and effective."
What is in store for those participating in Tezos Partner Program?
The answer is simple if you’re building web3 projects on the Tezos blockchain, then applying for the #LiminalxTezos partner program will benefit you in the following manner:
- Price Discount – Use the custody platform with additional features at a steeply discounted rate of just $890 (Discount of ~70%) for the initial 6 months of the subscription period.
- Smart contract cover* – Smart contracts cover provides coverage against hacks and exploits for up to $ 10 million.
- Gas-free** – The transaction processing fee is on us
- Dedicated Account Manager* – A dedicated Tezos blockchain expert at your service to help you.
- Support SLA* – Without delay, experts will answer your queries within 24 hours of receipt.
This partnership is a collaborative vision towards making digital assets safer, more efficient, and more rewarding for individuals and businesses without giving up the control and ownership between Liminal and Tezos. It will also enable 130+ projects built on Tezos to connect with expert blockchain architects at Liminal, who can help design efficient and #secure #WalletInfrastructure for them. Liminal can ensure compliance through this association and implement a proprietary regulatory readiness program, including AML checks, travel rules, and CCSS compliance.
With more than 200 million dollars worth of assets under protection and Liminal supporting more than 1500 digital assets, the latest addition of Tezos to its platform will add tremendous value to its customers. Liminal is an ISO 27001 & 27701 and SCO2 Type1 and Type2 certified entity securing a universal wallet management experience for several blockchains through their Vaults.
About Liminal
Liminal is an automated wallet infrastructure platform that offers robust security to digital assets. Liminal enables crypto-native companies to securely scale their digital asset operations through automated, plug-and-play wallet architecture. They provide a combination of multi-signature and multi-party computation (MPC) to provide secure, efficient, and compliant access to digital assets. Its operational excellence framework provides efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding, and other wallet operations, thus, saving businesses significant development costs. Liminal’s unified interface ensures the same wallet management experience across multiple blockchains. Its proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, travel rules and CCSS-compliant platforms, helps projects fast-track their compliance journey.
Learn more about Liminal, visit https://www.lmnl.app/
About Tezos India:
Tezos India is a leading blockchain-adoption startup based in Bengaluru and funded by Tezos Foundation to grow the Tezos ecosystem in India. As innovation in the blockchain space advances in India, Tezos India constantly strives to address key barriers facing blockchain adoption to date in India, through developer adoption, education & training, and ecosystem development.
Learn more about Tezos India at https://tezosindia.org.in
About Tezos:
Tezos is an open-source decentralized platform, blockchain and ecosystem for assets, applications and services. Tezos is backed by a global community of participants – from validators and researchers to developers and builders –committed to growing the ecosystem. A self-upgradable, security focused and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record & designed to evolve, Tezos seamlessly adopts innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com
