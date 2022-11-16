Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 17, 2022

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Village of Savannah

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Ashland County Agricultural Society

12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Athens Ohio University

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio University Foundation

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Columbiana East Liverpool City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 SERS Examination East Liverpool City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 STRS Examination Crawford Village of New Washington

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Community Improvement Corporation of Crawford County

1/1/2021 TO 7/21/2021 Basic Audit Cuyahoga City of Broadview Heights

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 STRS Examination Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 SERS Examination Fulton Gorham Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Hamilton University of Cincinnati

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Huron Community Improvement Corporation of New London

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Mahoning Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Medina Cloverleaf Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 SERS Examination Cloverleaf Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 STRS Examination Educational Service Center of Medina County

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 SERS Examination Educational Service Center of Medina County

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 STRS Examination Morgan Morgan County District Board of Health

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Noble Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Ottawa North Bass Local School District

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Middle Bass Local School District

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Put-in-Bay Local School District

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Southern Perry County Water District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Portage City of Ravenna

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit FFR

Portage Park District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Richland Richland County Metropolitan Park District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Summit Southwest Summit Council of Governments

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Washington Marietta-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Williams Florence Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit FFR

Millcreek Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, November 17, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.