Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 17, 2022
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|Village of Savannah
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Ashland County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Athens
|Ohio University
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio University Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|East Liverpool City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|SERS Examination
|East Liverpool City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|STRS Examination
|Crawford
|Village of New Washington
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Community Improvement Corporation of Crawford County
1/1/2021 TO 7/21/2021
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|City of Broadview Heights
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|STRS Examination
|Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|SERS Examination
|Fulton
|Gorham Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|University of Cincinnati
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron
|Community Improvement Corporation of New London
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Medina
|Cloverleaf Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|SERS Examination
|Cloverleaf Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|STRS Examination
|Educational Service Center of Medina County
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|SERS Examination
|Educational Service Center of Medina County
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|STRS Examination
|Morgan
|Morgan County District Board of Health
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Noble
|Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ottawa
|North Bass Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Middle Bass Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Put-in-Bay Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|Southern Perry County Water District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Portage
|City of Ravenna
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Portage Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Richland
|Richland County Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Summit
|Southwest Summit Council of Governments
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Washington
|Marietta-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Williams
|Florence Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Millcreek Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
The full reports will be available Thursday, November 17, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.
