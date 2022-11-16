Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 17, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland Village of Savannah
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Ashland County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Athens Ohio University
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio University Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana East Liverpool City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 SERS Examination
East Liverpool City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 STRS Examination
Crawford Village of New Washington
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Community Improvement Corporation of Crawford County
1/1/2021 TO 7/21/2021		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga City of Broadview Heights
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 STRS Examination
Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 SERS Examination
Fulton Gorham Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Hamilton University of Cincinnati
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron Community Improvement Corporation of New London
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Mahoning Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Medina Cloverleaf Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 SERS Examination
Cloverleaf Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 STRS Examination
Educational Service Center of Medina County
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 SERS Examination
Educational Service Center of Medina County
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 STRS Examination
Morgan Morgan County District Board of Health
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Noble Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ottawa North Bass Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Middle Bass Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Put-in-Bay Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Southern Perry County Water District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Portage City of Ravenna
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Portage Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Richland Richland County Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Summit Southwest Summit Council of Governments
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Washington Marietta-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Williams Florence Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Millcreek Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, November 17, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

