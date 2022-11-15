Submit Release
Senate Resolution 385 Printer's Number 2019

PENNSYLVANIA, November 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 2019

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

385

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, KANE, BREWSTER,

HUGHES AND COMITTA, NOVEMBER 15, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 15, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of November 12 through 20, 2022, as "Hunger

and Homelessness Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, For more than 25 years, the National Coalition for

the Homeless and National Student Campaign Against Hunger and

Homelessness have sponsored "National Hunger and Homelessness

Awareness Week"; and

WHEREAS, In 1975, Villanova University hosted the first

"National Hunger and Homelessness Week"; and

WHEREAS, Universities, colleges, high schools and

organizations across the United States host events in their

communities to increase awareness about the daily effects of

hunger and homelessness; and

WHEREAS, In this Commonwealth, approximately 12% of the

entire population lives in poverty, more than 15,000 people are

homeless and 1,136,400 people are facing hunger; and

WHEREAS, This week focuses on giving and caring the week

before Thanksgiving, and the observance serves as a reminder

that hunger and homelessness do not stop for the holidays but

