Commissioning of the building of secondary school No. 28 in the city of Khujand

TAJIKISTAN, November 15 - On November 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the center of Sughd Province - the city of Khujand, opened the building of general secondary education institution No. 28.

The new facility consists of four floors and a basement, and it has the necessary conditions for education and training of students. In particular, the building of the institution has 20 educational classrooms and 8 separate technical offices, and its equipment is completed within the framework of modern industry requirements.

During the visit, Head of State Emomali Rahmon was informed that the general secondary education institution No. 28 is designed for almost 1300 students.

In the new facility, separate classrooms for girls and boys have been organized for vocational training, and 1 separate classroom for learning foreign languages has been planned. Education in these classrooms is conducted taking into account the requirements of modern times and recognized methods. In order to improve the quality of training in exact sciences, 3 laboratories equipped with the necessary experimental devices for conducting experiments in chemistry, physics and biology have been built in the new building of the institution. The school also has 2 separate IT classrooms with high-speed Internet connection.

It was revealed that in order to increase the level of students' knowledge and attract them to reading, the educational institution has a library with a reading room and an electronic library, and students have access to a rich database of books.

In the new facility, a conference hall for holding meetings and events with 160 seats, a gym, a canteen, a shooting range and a medical room have been built.

It should be mentioned that the previous building of the institution was in a state of emergency and did not meet the requirements. The new building of general secondary education institution No. 28 was built in the city center with high architectural art, and its surroundings are completely covered with greenery.

During the visit, President Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the quality of the completed work and advised the students to always strive for comprehensive study of modern science and technology.