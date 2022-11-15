Commissioning of additional four-story building of the Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sughd Province

TAJIKISTAN, November 15 - On November 15, in the city of Khujand, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, put in commission the additional building of the Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sughd Province.

The new building has all the necessary infrastructure for police officers.

The facility was built on the basis of a modern urban planning project and consists of 4 floors and a basement. In the basement there is an archive as well as the activity of the test commission to determine the competence of the personnel is set up there.

Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the conditions of work at the facility, tasked the employees of the Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to perform exemplary duties, ensure the supremacy of public law and order, and serve faithfully for the benefit of the state and the nation.

Previously, the lack of room and conditions for activities was considered one of the main problems. Now the employees of the department of investigation, research and information center of the Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sughd Province can carry out their activities in modern conditions.

The new additional building consists of 36 office rooms, a canteen for 100 people, a hotel and a gym. The created conditions have doubled the motivation of the staff to fulfill their professional obligations.

Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, mentioned the complex geopolitical situation of the world and demanded the high intelligence of the employees of the Internal Affairs authorities to secure complete peace and stability.

During the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the XVI Session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan, the additional building of the Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sughd Province is considered a valuable gift of the Government of the country to law enforcement officers.