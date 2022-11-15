House Resolution 240 Printer's Number 3607
PENNSYLVANIA, November 15 - A Resolution impeaching Lawrence Samuel Krasner, District Attorney of Philadelphia, for misbehavior in office; and providing for the appointment of trial managers.
