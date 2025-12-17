Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,038 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 66 Printer's Number 2714

PENNSYLVANIA, December 17 - Sponsors

PIELLI, SANCHEZ, VITALI, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, HOHENSTEIN, OTTEN, ISAACSON, D. WILLIAMS, MADDEN, HOWARD, PROBST, STEELE, WEBSTER

Short Title

A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee, in consultation with taxonomists, biologists and other interested persons, to conduct a study and issue a report on wild native terrestrial invertebrate management.

Memo Subject

A Study on Wild Native Terrestrial Invertebrate Management

Generated 12/17/2025 08:39 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Resolution 66 Printer's Number 2714

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.