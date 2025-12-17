House Resolution 352 Printer's Number 2490

PENNSYLVANIA, December 17 - Sponsors CIRESI, CONKLIN, HILL-EVANS, WAXMAN, HOWARD, GUZMAN, FREEMAN, M. MACKENZIE, VENKAT, HOHENSTEIN, McANDREW, SANCHEZ, GREEN, HARKINS

Short Title A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study on litter law enforcement and provide recommendations.

Memo Subject Improving Litter Law Enforcement

Generated 12/17/2025 08:39 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.