House Resolution 379 Printer's Number 2695

PENNSYLVANIA, December 17 - Sponsors CURRY, CEPHAS, MAYES, VENKAT, D. MILLER, FREEMAN, WAXMAN, HILL-EVANS, McNEILL, PROBST, DONAHUE, SAMUELSON, HOHENSTEIN, RIVERA, SHUSTERMAN, GALLAGHER, SANCHEZ, ISAACSON

Short Title A Resolution designating January 23, 2026, as "Maternal Health Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania to recognize all the women who die from complications of pregnancy or childbirth.

Memo Subject January 23rd, 2026 as Maternal Health Awareness Day in Pennsylvania

Generated 12/17/2025 08:39 PM

