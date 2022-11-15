Daily Session Report for Tuesday, November 15, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, November 15 - House of Representatives

November 15, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Recessed Until the call of the Chair

Opening Prayer by Representative Matthew Dowling.

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 140

HB 1546

HB 2373

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 140

HB 1546

HB 2373

Bills Referred

HB 2922 Insurance

HB 2923 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills and Resolution Reported from Committee

HR 240 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 140 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1546 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2373 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 238 A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a holistic study on the benefits of nuclear energy and small modular reactors. 197 - 0

