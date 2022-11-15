Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, November 15, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, November 15 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 15, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Recessed Until the call of the Chair

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Matthew Dowling.

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 140

HB 1546

HB 2373

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 140

HB 1546

HB 2373

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2922   Insurance

HB 2923   Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills and Resolution Reported from Committee

 

HR 240        From Judiciary as Committed

HB 140        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1546      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2373      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 238

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a holistic study on the benefits of nuclear energy and small modular reactors.

197 - 0 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

