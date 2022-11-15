Daily Session Report for Tuesday, November 15, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, November 15 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
November 15, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Recessed Until the call of the Chair
Opening Prayer by Representative Matthew Dowling.
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 140
HB 1546
HB 2373
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 140
HB 1546
HB 2373
Bills Referred
HB 2922 Insurance
HB 2923 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills and Resolution Reported from Committee
HR 240 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 140 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1546 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2373 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a holistic study on the benefits of nuclear energy and small modular reactors.
197 - 0
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.