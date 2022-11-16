Diversity Professional Magazine Announces Fall Edition Release

The new edition’s cover feature spotlights Eric Alemany of New York Power Authority and how his leadership journey has transformed him personally and professionally.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity Professional magazine, the interactive international publication for the diversity, equity, and inclusion, and supplier diversity industry, with a focus on business, career and lifestyle for entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals, has announced the release of the fall edition now available online.

The new edition’s cover feature spotlights Eric Alemany of New York Power Authority and how his leadership journey has transformed him personally and professionally. The senior director speaks candidly of his experiences along the way, the importance of collaboration and its impact, and his plans for the future.

Among businesses highlighted in this edition are WestRock, TelTech Group, Salesforce, and Ford. Organizations such as SCE, The ODP Corporation, and CDW are also featured for their contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and supplier diversity efforts. Both NMSDC and WBENC celebrated memorable milestones with their members at recent conferences and highlight their initiatives for the next few years.

Career stories in this edition address everything from pursuing leadership roles in higher education to inculcating a purpose mindset and how the workplace is changing with boomers retiring. Guest contributors have penned thought-provoking pieces on fostering opportunities for LGBTQ+ colleagues to flourish in the workplace and encouraging dialogue in feedback to grow trust and accountability in an organization.

Diversity Professional CEO and President Melissa Simmons shares, “Our fall edition has several insightful stories and leadership experiences that we are delighted to bring to our readers. It’s an immense honor to share the work of our partners in this space and provide an avenue for conversation on all aspects relevant to diversity, equity, inclusion, and supplier diversity.”

“Our team of talented writers and a wonderful group of guest contributors have worked on this fall edition, and we are glad to share it with our community. The stories of leadership and collaboration are inspiring, and we believe our readers will enjoy some key conversations highlighted in this issue,” says Diversity Professional’s Managing Editor Ruksana Hussain.

To read the fall edition of Diversity Professional out now, or for more information on other Diversity Professional signature events, visit www.diversityprofessional.com



