Diversity Professional Spring Edition, DPC Summit and WOE Awards a Grand Success

Diversity Professional magazine's spring edition cover spotlights entrepreneur Faris Alami and how he used adversity to his advantage to forge a journey of success that took him from Palestine to the United States.

Diversity Professional magazine, the interactive international publication for the diversity, equity, and inclusion industry with a focus on business, career and lifestyle for entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals, has announced the release of the spring edition now available online, and the grand success of two signature events held in-person: The DPC Summit and The Women of Excellence Awards.

The spring edition cover spotlights entrepreneur Faris Alami and how he used adversity to his advantage to forge a journey of success that took him from Palestine to the United States. This issue also features a conversation with Natalie Madeira Cofield, The Assistant Administrator at United States Small Business Administration Office of Women’s Business Ownership; a feature looking at the professional trajectory of designer Dreu Beckemberg; and articles highlighting the work of companies such as GSD&M and NYPA. Alongside were motivational stories from various sectors such as engineering, real estate, biotech, education, and infrastructure. Topics included in this edition covered creating diverse boards and inclusive spaces, productive team conversations and protecting online safety, public speaking and career pivots, hybrid meetings and mentoring, and spring cleaning for good health.

Meanwhile, the Diversity Professional Community met for the exclusive 7th annual DPC Summit in Florida. The invitation-only week-long experience where corporate diversity leaders and entrepreneurs collaborate on innovative business solutions through workshops and discussions received a phenomenal response.

Max Rutherford, Vice-President, Vendor Partner Diversity/SBLO, GSD&M, said, “DPC's 2022 Summit was my first travel—business or personal in two years. I personally needed this impactful opportunity to gather with subject matter diversity practitioners who shared on topics such as DEI, Supplier Diversity, Sustainability, Cancel Culture, Relationships, Reflection, Spirituality, The Importance of Being Strategy and Solution-minded, etc. Simply stated, a well-rounded event to jumpstart 2022 and remind me not to be status quo, but keep my inner self identified in every facet, fact driven and not opinion driven.”

Samara Hakim, JD, President, CulturGrit, LLC, shared, “I have attended DPC for three years, and I have enjoyed the experience and grown from it, each year. It is an experience that is truly transformational for any leader. The depth of connection and the raw candor that are fostered among the participants leave them inspired and ready to push forward in their mission. DPC is a necessary space for community, ideation, and solidarity for leaders who are committed to make an impact in DEIB, at their companies and in their communities.”

Following on that positive note was Diversity Professional’s Women of Excellence Awards held in April at the Sierra Lakes Golf Club in Fontana, California, and sponsored by Southern California Edison. The event recognized several honorees for their commendable work in the community and included an inspiring keynote speech by Women Impacting Public Policy President and CEO Candance Waterman. Mayor of Fontana Acquanetta Warren was also in attendance and addressed the guests. The seven women honored at the event included Tammy Tumbling, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF); Lisa Mae Brunson, Founder of Wonder Women Tech; Erika Quinto, Owner and Founder of Inland Gardens and Tropics; Carolynn A. Sims, Senior Manager for Community and Climate Equity team in the Customer Program & Services division at Southern California Edison (SCE); Denise Peoples, Chief Educational Officer at STEMulate Learning; Cathy Hsieh, Founder and CEO of Kambrian Corporation; and Wanda Rogers, Principal Owner of Construction Service Workers LLC.

For more information on other Diversity Professional signature events, visit the website and subscribe to the newsletter. To read the spring edition, go to www.diversityprofessional.com

