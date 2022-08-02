Diversity Professional Magazine Announces “The Firsts” Summer Edition Release

The new edition’s cover feature spotlights the exceptional stories of nine women of color making history across industries, paving the way for future generations to aspire to higher echelons of excellence.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity Professional magazine, the interactive international publication for the diversity, equity, and inclusion, and supplier diversity industry, with a focus on business, career and lifestyle for entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals, has announced the release of the summer edition now available online—The Firsts.

The new edition’s cover feature spotlights the exceptional stories of nine women of color making history across industries, paving the way for future generations to aspire to higher echelons of excellence.

In other departments, personal stories of perseverance against the odds include that of wheelchair-using model Oksana Kononets from Ukraine and designer Lizz Russell bringing awareness to an autoimmune disease through fashion.

The DP Faves in the summer issue includes a series of ways to show support for Pride Month, which is celebrated in June in the United States, and after, with links to resources and organizations doing commendable work shining light on focus areas such as music, literature, business, and more.

Among businesses highlighted in this edition are Ford, Ally Financial, NMSDC, California American Water, and NYPA—all sharing their successful strategies in diversity, equity, and inclusion, and supplier diversity, so other organizations can learn from those initiatives.

In the careers section, showing support for veterans, communities of color, and a balanced approach to the human-digital workforce are some of the topic areas addressed.

Diversity Professional CEO and President Melissa Simmons shares, “Every issue is an attempt at doing better than the last edition and we hope our readership recognizes that we are constantly improving upon our coverage based on their feedback and the industry’s pulse. We are here to share stories of the DEI and supplier diversity space but also to address the trends and concerns our members experience in the now and anticipate in the future.”

“With each issue, we want our readers to leave with a sense of relevance to the topics covered but also feeling accomplished that they’ve learned from the information shared and find ways to incorporate strategies for success in their businesses. That will continue to be our intention for every issue we work on, and we are excited for the features we have planned for the rest of the year,” says Diversity Professional’s Managing Editor Ruksana Hussain.

To read the summer edition of Diversity Professional out now, or for more information on other Diversity Professional signature events, visit www.diversityprofessional.com