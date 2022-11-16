Janet Boynes on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
Scheduled on next Monday’s livecast is Janet Boynes, founder and CEO of Janet Boynes Ministries (JBM).
I can never get back the years the locust has eaten; but we serve a God who can redeem the times.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scheduled on Monday’s livecast is Janet Boynes, founder, and CEO of Janet Boynes Ministries (JBM), which was birthed in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
— Janet Boynes
Pastor Boynes has been through the school of hard knocks, and the Lord saw fit to call her into ministry. In 2006, Janet Boynes Ministries became an official 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-denominational Christian organization. Boynes was ordained with Living Word Christian Center in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. In April 2018, she was ordained a pastor with the Assemblies of God church.
Boynes once lived as a lesbian for fourteen years. She went from relationship to relationship until the Lord intervened and called her out. It’s been over eighteen years since she has been out of that old life. And now she travels the country sharing her story and God’s love and redemption. Boynes says, “I can never get back the years the locust has eaten, but we serve a God who can redeem the times.”
She is the author of three (books). Her first, Called Out: A Former Lesbian’s Discovery of Freedom, chronicles her testimony. Her second, Arise: The Journey from Fear to Faith, is a self- help book for those who struggle and seek freedom. Her most recent publication, God and Sexuality: Truth and Relevance without Compromise, is a guide for parents, pastors, and ministry leaders who want to help those who struggle with their sexuality. She will continue to publish more books shortly as this is a viable platform to share the truth so that others can be set free.
The weekly Truth & Liberty Coalition global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is the executive director of the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Click here, which goes live to watch the livecast! Every Monday @ 6 pm MT / 8 pm ET.
https://truthandliberty.net/live/
Please mark your calendar. However, the schedule of livecast guests is subject to change depending on availability.
ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in their community and government affairs. [https://truthandliberty.net]
Media Relations
Truth & Liberty Coalition
+1 719-651-5943
email us here