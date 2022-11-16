EverService’s Alert Communications Drives Conversion for Camp Lejeune, Tylenol and Hair Straightener Mass Tort Campaigns

EverService Holdings, LLC

Alert Communications converts TV, radio and online advertising leads with expert-level mass tort services

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverService Holdings, LLC’s (“EverService”) legal-focused brand, Alert Communications, launches expanded mass tort litigation services to support law firms and plaintiffs through campaigns centered on Camp Lejeune, Tylenol, and Brazilian Blowout Chemical Hair Straightener class action lawsuits.

Alert Communications specializes in mass tort and class action campaigns. Mass tort litigations are civil actions grouping multiple plaintiffs with a class action suit against a mutual defendant in a state or federal court. Compensation is then distributed according to each plaintiff’s damages.

Lawsuits often emerge for injuries caused by health concerns such as water contamination at Camp Lejeune, a consumer product such as Chemical Hair Straighteners, or a drug such as Tylenol.

“We train our legal intake specialists on specific mass tort campaigns to drive a higher conversion rate for our legal clients and a more customer-centric experience for potential plaintiffs. The customized approach we use for each mass tort campaign maximizes marketing spend for attorneys and law firms,” said EverService’s CEO, Jeff Mosler.

Alert Communications’ 24/7/365 availability supports law firms, independent lawyers, and legal marketing agencies. The company converts advertising leads through 24/7 legal intake services, signed retainers, virtual receptionists, call routing services, appointment scheduling, and live chat and text services. Alert Communications offers legal case management, billing, client intake, and CRM integration with law practice management software such as Clio, PracticePanther, AbacusNext, and Centerbase.

Alert Communications, led by Maz Ghorban, was acquired by EverService in 2020, joining Mid-State Communications, Client Chat Live, Mainline Telecommunications, and Blue Corona as recent EverService acquisitions.

About EverService:

EverService is a global provider of tech-enabled business solutions for companies of all sizes, helping them to grow and scale with digital marketing, website design & development, scheduling & booking services, 24/7 answering services, inbound & outbound sales, live virtual receptionists, client & patient intake, and IT services. The company goes to market with vertically integrated, industry-leading brands including Alert Communications, Blue Corona, Nexa Receptionists, Mid-State Communications, Client Chat Live, Mainline Telecommunications, and Nexa Healthcare. For more information, visit EverService at https://everservice.com/.

