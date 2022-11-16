Shield Roof Solutions Showcases Roof Kits at Society of American Military Engineers’ Federal Small Business Conference
GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shield Roof Solutions Showcases Roof Kits at Society of American Military Engineers' Federal Small Business Conference
(Greenville, SC) – Highlighting its small business success story, Shield Roof Solutions recently attended the Society of Military Engineers (SAME) Federal Small Business Conference. Held in Nashville from Nov. 2-4, the annual conference brought together businesses and government agencies for education and training, networking and business-building.
“It was an ideal opportunity to connect with a community of leading experts and decision-makers, not to mention solution providers, business partners and federal contracting officers—everyone was in the room!” said Marc Niemann, General Manager of Shield Roof Solutions. “We always appreciate the chance to showcase our high-quality steel roofing products and to connect with other small business owners.”
SAME unites public and private sector individuals and organizations from across the architecture, construction, environmental, facility management and maintenance, cybersecurity, project planning, contracting and acquisition, and related disciplines in support of national security. Its annual small business conference convenes federal agencies and businesses to deliver the latest market research, support the nation’s contracting goals and share upcoming contracting opportunities for small business.
Shield Roof Solutions, which continues to introduce a range of roof kits, carports and awnings, showcased its “PODROOF Difference” with ready-to-assemble roof kits made of American steel. The company offers a range of durable, weather-proof shelter innovations, expanding its presence at conferences across the country.
“We love to tell our story, meet new customers, and connect with business owners who are passionate about delivering the best products and services,” Niemann added.
About Shield Roof Solutions
The company behind PODROOF kits, Shield Roof Solutions offers roof products recognized for their strength and durability. For more information or to place an order, please visit www.shieldup.co
