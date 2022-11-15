Berlin Barracks / Assault - request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22A1007350
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/10/2022 at 1330
INCIDENT LOCATION: Construction site on US Route 2 in Bolton
VIOLATION: Assault
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation was advised of a physical altercation between two individuals. This incident occurred at the construction site in the area of US Route 2 and Notch Rd in the town of Bolton. Detectives are looking for any witnesses who may have been in the area and have direct information regarding this incident. If you saw anything, you are asked to contact VSP Berlin – BCI at 802-229-9191, or anonymous tips can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. No further information is available at this point in the investigation. VSP will provide updates as the case proceeds.
