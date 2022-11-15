Berlin Barracks / Assault - request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22A1007350

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/10/2022 at 1330

INCIDENT LOCATION: Construction site on US Route 2 in Bolton

VIOLATION: Assault

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation was advised of a physical altercation between two individuals. This incident occurred at the construction site in the area of US Route 2 and Notch Rd in the town of Bolton. Detectives are looking for any witnesses who may have been in the area and have direct information regarding this incident. If you saw anything, you are asked to contact VSP Berlin – BCI at 802-229-9191, or anonymous tips can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. No further information is available at this point in the investigation. VSP will provide updates as the case proceeds.

- 30 -