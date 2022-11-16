Taxfyle Ranked #381 as Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Taxfyle Ranked #381 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 355% Revenue Growth to its recent $20 million series B funding, expanding firm outsourcing across U.S. markets, and adding key personnel to the team.

This is an incredible accomplishment for the entire Taxfyle team as we work diligently to disrupt the accounting and tax industries.” — Richard Lavina, Taxfyle Co-Founder and CEO

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taxfyle today announced it ranked 381 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Taxfyle grew 355% during this period.

Taxfyle’s chief executive officer, Richard Lavina, credits adding key personnel to further develop the Taxfyle platform and its recruiting efforts to double the number of tax professionals with the company’s 355% revenue growth. He said, “This is an incredible accomplishment for the entire Taxfyle team as we work diligently to disrupt the accounting and tax industries. Thank you Deloitte for the recognition and to our team’s tireless work in making this all possible.”

“As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners’ relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all.”

“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed and driving creativity forward,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Taxfyle

Taxfyle is shaping the future of work by retooling the world’s multibillion-dollar professional services industry, changing how services are delivered and who they are performed by. Founded in 2015, Taxfyle transformed professional tax prep with an easy-to-use mobile platform heralded as “Uber for taxes." Today, the company leverages the same industry expertise and technical ingenuity behind its consumer offering to alleviate challenging issues of an outdated sector. Taxfyle is committed to rebooting accounting and professional services for a modern era through three verticals that serve individuals, small businesses and enterprise-level clientele. Taxfyle ranked within the top 15% in the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years and was recognized as one of the Top 50 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2021 by The South Florida Business Journal. For more information, visit our website: taxfyle.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.