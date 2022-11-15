Submit Release
Test of SaskAlert Planned for Wednesday

CANADA, November 16 - Released on November 15, 2022

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) will conduct a test of the SaskAlert system at approximately 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The alert will appear on television, radio, compatible mobile devices and the SaskAlert app. 

SaskAlert provides critical information on emergencies in real time, so you can take action to protect yourself and your community. 

"SaskAlert is tested twice a year to strengthen public safety in an actual emergency," SPSA President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard said. "These tests ensure that urgent warnings are distributed to the public by emergency management officials, including the SPSA, as quickly and efficiently as possible."  

The public is encouraged to download the SaskAlert app and to check their device compatibility on their mobile service provider's website. They can also ensure that their device has the latest software update installed.

SaskAlert has issued 300 emergency alert messages in 2022 thus far; 273 of those alerts were weather related. 

For more information, visit saskalert.ca or contact your telecommunications provider.

For more information, contact:

Kara Slobodzian
Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency
Regina
Phone: 306-510-1082
Email: kara.slobodzian2@gov.sk.ca

