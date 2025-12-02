Saskatchewan Government Building Recognized for Leadership in Accessibility

CANADA, December 2 - Released on December 2, 2025

The T.C. Douglas Building in Regina received Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification (RHFAC) on August 30, 2025. This is following an evaluation to assess accessibility features within the facility. This is the third Government of Saskatchewan executive building to have achieved RHFAC, underscoring the province's commitment to building inclusive and accessible spaces for everyone.

The Saskatchewan Legislative Building became the first legislative building in Canada to earn RHFAC certification in 2021, and the L.F. McIntosh Building in Prince Albert achieved certification in 2023.

"These certifications demonstrate our government's ongoing commitment to making public spaces more accessible for everyone," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "The Government of Saskatchewan remains committed to ensuring that facilities used to deliver programs and services are accessible to the people who require them.“

The Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement is working to complete accessibility reviews on SBP owned and managed buildings.

Achieving certification through the program demonstrates the government's commitment to inclusion and equity, which aligns with the Government of Saskatchewan Accessibility Plan 2024-27 and The Accessible Saskatchewan Act.

"Since the Government of Saskatchewan released the province's first accessibility plan last year, work continues to make information and services more accessible," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "This most recent certification achievement is one way we are building strong, safe and inclusive communities for persons with disabilities."

While the T.C. Douglas Building already featured numerous accessible elements, minor additional upgrades were made to ensure an even more inclusive and comfortable experience for all occupants and visitors. Additional improvements included wayfinding signage within the building and new logos to identify accessibility stalls in the parking lots.

Two additional facilities, the Sturdy Stone Building in Saskatoon and Cooper Place in Regina, are currently under review and expected to complete the certification process soon. Certification is valid for five years, ensuring accessibility remains a long-term focus as facilities evolve and standards advance.

"Saskatchewan's dedication to accessibility is truly inspiring," Rick Hansen Foundation RHFAC Professional Colin Farnan said. "With the T.C. Douglas Building now joining two other government facilities in earning Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification, the province continues to set a national example for inclusive design. This third certification is a testament to Saskatchewan's leadership and ongoing commitment to ensuring public spaces welcome and support everyone."

The RHFAC is a national rating system that evaluates the level of meaningful access in buildings and sites. It goes beyond building code compliance to assess how people with varying disabilities, mobility, vision, hearing and cognitive experience the built environment.

Through this work, the Government of Saskatchewan continues to demonstrate national leadership in accessibility, ensuring public buildings reflect the province's values of inclusion, equity and respect for all citizens.

For more information about The Accessible Saskatchewan Act, and to read the Government of Saskatchewan Accessibility Plan, visit the Accessible Saskatchewan website at accessiblesk.saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

