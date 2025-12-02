54Th Saskatchewan Geological Open House Highlights the Province's Leading Role in Critical Minerals

CANADA, December 2 - Released on December 2, 2025

Saskatchewan continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in critical minerals exploration and development. The 54th Saskatchewan Geological Open House, taking place December 1-3, 2025, in Saskatoon, brings together geoscientists, industry leaders, investors, and government representatives to share the latest research and opportunities in the province's mineral sector.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Energy and Resources' Saskatchewan Geological Survey and the Saskatchewan Geological Society, the event features a strong technical program, networking sessions and an exhibitor showcase. More than 1,000 attendees are expected, reflecting the growing global interest in Saskatchewan's resource potential.

"Saskatchewan's high-quality, publicly available geological data continues to attract investment and drive exploration activity," Energy and Resources Minister Colleen Young said. "Our province offers stability, competitive incentives, and an abundance of critical minerals essential for clean energy, food security and advanced technologies."

Exploration spending remains strong in Saskatchewan, with the province projected to account for over 15 per cent of all Canadian mineral exploration spending in 2025. This would surpass the 2030 target outlined in Saskatchewan's Critical Minerals Strategy.

Industry exploration investment in Saskatchewan is projected to increase by 5 per cent compared to 2024 and by 40 per cent since 2022, to over 400 million dollars in 2025. The main driver of this growth is uranium, which has risen from 75 million dollars in 2021 to an estimated 250 million dollars this year. Interest in helium, lithium, and potash, as well as base and precious metals, is also contributing to this increase in exploration investment.

Saskatchewan has occurrences of 27 of Canada's 34 critical minerals and is home to the world's largest potash and high-grade uranium reserves. Growth is also occurring in emerging commodities like helium, lithium, copper and zinc, positioning Saskatchewan as a key supplier of critical minerals that are vital for the economic and national security of Canada and its trading partners.

Saskatchewan is projected to attract over $7 billion in mining investments by the end of 2025, once again leading the country. Saskatchewan ranks first in Canada and seventh globally for mining investment attractiveness, according to the Fraser Institute survey. The province's competitive policy framework, predictable regulatory environment and strong geoscience foundation make it a preferred destination for investors.

For more information about the Saskatchewan Geological Open House, visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/openhouse.

