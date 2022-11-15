Gurnick Academy Launches A.O.S. in VUT Program
Cohort Now EnrollingSAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is launching its first-ever Associate of Occupational Science in Vascular Ultrasound Technology (A.O.S. in VUT) degree program, with the first cohort commencing at the San Mateo campus on Jan. 3, 2023.
Utilizing didactic, laboratory, and internship education, the 18-month* program will prepare competent entry-level vascular sonographers in the cognitive, psychomotor, and affective learning domains.
“Graduates will be qualified to work in hospitals, imaging centers, physicians’ offices, or clinics,” says Larisa Rud Lein, MS, RDMS, RDCS, RVT, UT program director, regarding the new program. “The Vascular Concentration Program is CAAHEP accredited. Course overview includes vascular anatomy and physiology, 2D, pulse, and color flow doppler,” adds Lein. Vascular pathology and methods of interpretation will be covered as well.
According to Lein, “This program allows students to sit for ARDMS or CCI exams right after graduation.”
“Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is responding to the growing demands of many advanced allied health modalities,” says Burke Malin, the Institution’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our employer partners have supported getting these programs started in California and will provide excellent opportunities for those wanting to enter the allied health field.”
The novel offering comes at a fortuitous time as cardiovascular technology is expected to expand. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 10,100 openings for medical sonographers and cardiovascular technologists and technicians are projected each year, on average, over the decade.1 Further, projected employment growth for the profession is upward of 10 percent from 2021–2031.1
Moreover, cardiovascular technologists receive high rankings within multiple core employment areas. US News ranked it #30 out of 100 Best Healthcare Support Jobs,2 with an overall job satisfaction scorecard of 4.6 out of 10.2 (Vocations are rated using an elusive mix of factors, i.e., median salaries, growth percentages, stress levels, and work-life balances.)
The cohort is now enrolling. To learn more, call 1-877-GURNICK.~
*72 Approved Instructional Weeks
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is a private, post-secondary academy offering quality allied healthcare education, imaging, and nursing programs across six campuses in California.
Citations:
1^a, b Bureau of Labor Statistics, US Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, Medical Sonographers, and Cardiovascular Technologists and Technicians. (Accessed Nov. 9, 2022.)
2^a, b “Cardiovascular Technologist Overview.” US News Best Jobs, US News, and World Report. (Accessed Nov. 9, 2022.)
