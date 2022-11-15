Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,081 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,872 in the last 365 days.

Gurnick Academy Launches A.O.S. in VUT Program

Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is launching its first-ever Associate of Occupational Science in Vascular Ultrasound Technology (A.O.S. in VUT) degree program, with the first cohort commencing at the San Mateo campus Jan. 3, 2023.

The Gurnick Academy Logo

Cohort Now Enrolling

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is launching its first-ever Associate of Occupational Science in Vascular Ultrasound Technology (A.O.S. in VUT) degree program, with the first cohort commencing at the San Mateo campus on Jan. 3, 2023.

Utilizing didactic, laboratory, and internship education, the 18-month* program will prepare competent entry-level vascular sonographers in the cognitive, psychomotor, and affective learning domains.

“Graduates will be qualified to work in hospitals, imaging centers, physicians’ offices, or clinics,” says Larisa Rud Lein, MS, RDMS, RDCS, RVT, UT program director, regarding the new program. “The Vascular Concentration Program is CAAHEP accredited. Course overview includes vascular anatomy and physiology, 2D, pulse, and color flow doppler,” adds Lein. Vascular pathology and methods of interpretation will be covered as well.

According to Lein, “This program allows students to sit for ARDMS or CCI exams right after graduation.”
“Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is responding to the growing demands of many advanced allied health modalities,” says Burke Malin, the Institution’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our employer partners have supported getting these programs started in California and will provide excellent opportunities for those wanting to enter the allied health field.”

The novel offering comes at a fortuitous time as cardiovascular technology is expected to expand. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 10,100 openings for medical sonographers and cardiovascular technologists and technicians are projected each year, on average, over the decade.1 Further, projected employment growth for the profession is upward of 10 percent from 2021–2031.1

Moreover, cardiovascular technologists receive high rankings within multiple core employment areas. US News ranked it #30 out of 100 Best Healthcare Support Jobs,2 with an overall job satisfaction scorecard of 4.6 out of 10.2 (Vocations are rated using an elusive mix of factors, i.e., median salaries, growth percentages, stress levels, and work-life balances.)

The cohort is now enrolling. To learn more, call 1-877-GURNICK.~

*72 Approved Instructional Weeks

Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is a private, post-secondary academy offering quality allied healthcare education, imaging, and nursing programs across six campuses in California.

Citations:
1^a, b Bureau of Labor Statistics, US Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, Medical Sonographers, and Cardiovascular Technologists and Technicians. (Accessed Nov. 9, 2022.)

2^a, b “Cardiovascular Technologist Overview.” US News Best Jobs, US News, and World Report. (Accessed Nov. 9, 2022.)

Cindy R Chamberlin, SEO Content Specialist
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts
+1 559-495-9246
email us here

You just read:

Gurnick Academy Launches A.O.S. in VUT Program

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.