ENERLITES HEAVY-DUTY FLOOR BOXES

2-Gang floor boxes with heavy-duty brass cover

IRVINE, CA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerlites would like to introduce their line of two-gang flip-lid heavy-duty floor boxes. These floor boxes are designed to offer flexible and personalized solutions to accommodate various power and data-com needs.

Enerlites offers a line of flip-lid heavy-duty floor boxes to provide protected yet powerful access to outlets. Enclosures are equipped with watertight gaskets and use corrosive-resistant hardware. They are constructed with a rugged cover to protect the box from wear and tear. They are designed to easily mount into a variety of surfaces such as wood, carpet, tile, concrete, granite, and marble. A variety of floor box options are available in stylish stainless steel, nickel-plated brass, and brass. This makes for the perfect match for any room flooring or surface.

Customizable internal features allow for use with tamper and weather-resistant receptacles and data ports. The 20A duplex receptacle features a tamper-resistant shutter, which prevents the insertion of foreign objects into the outlets. The floor box lays flush and features a flip-lid cover that is opened with the use of a coin.

The flip-lid floor boxes are designed for commercial and residential applications due to their ease of installation and accessibility. They’ve been manufactured to blend seamlessly in commercial, residential, indoor, and outdoor environments.

About Enerlites

Consumer needs and evolving technology standards are the driving forces of innovation and production at Enerlites. We develop patented lighting control and wiring devices for residential, industrial, and commercial use that have high-quality energy efficiency and apply cutting-edge technology. The Enerlites team is committed to offering modern solutions that ease installation and transform spaces from merely functional to highly effective.

