Alliance Background Honored in HRO Today's 2022 Baker's Dozen List of Top Background Screening Providers

Alliance Background Honored in HRO Today's 2022 Baker's Dozen List of Top Background Screening ProvidersSAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Background, LLC, a leading provider of unique background screening solutions for Employers and non-profit volunteer organizations, is pleased to announce their inclusion in 2022 HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List of Pre-Employment Screening Leaders.
The 2022 Baker's Dozen is based solely on client feedback and recognizes providers that deliver exceptional customer experience and satisfaction. As one of the most prestigious awards in the background screening industry, Alliance Background is honored to be recognized for the second consecutive year after first entering the marketplace in 2018.
“This accomplishment is a credit to our incredible team members who work enthusiastically to deliver Superior Customer Service and Account Management Experience, Exceptional Response Turn Around Times, and Accurate Compliant Reports.” stated Alliance Background Founder and President Brittany Bollinger Boyle.
“When I founded Alliance Background in 2018, My vision was to build a service focused background screening provider designed from the ground up to support the needs of HR professionals. Our mission has always been to impower our clients with Enterprise Level Solutions while providing a Boutique Level of Service to our clients. Making the Baker’s Dozen for the second consecutive year validates those principles.”
In addition to being recognized as an Overall Enterprise Level Background Screening Provider, Alliance Background, LLC was also recognized as a Top 3 Quality of Service Leader, a Breadth of Service Leader, and a Size of Deal Leader in the Mid-Size company category.
About HRO Today
HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rating: Pre-Employment Screening is based on quantitative rankings and feedback from approximately 1,200 verified customers from over 550 client companies through an online survey on categories including service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality. The customer survey data used to achieve this recognition is based primarily on customer satisfaction. To achieve inclusion on the Baker’s Dozen list, companies are rated anonymously by their clients. Once collected, response data for all providers with a statistically significant sample size are loaded into the HRO Today database for analysis using a statistical analysis and predetermined algorithm. The Baker’s Dozen list is one of the most prestigious surveys in the pre-employment screening industry.
About Alliance:
As a leader in Employment, Volunteer, Non-Profit, and Faith-based organization solutions, Alliance Background, LLC assists organizations in implementing, managing, and maintaining a complete suite of screening and risk assessment tools for employees, staff, and volunteers. Alliance Background has focused on providing solutions and programs that are customizable to fit each organization’s needs. Alliance prides itself on delivering enterprise-level solutions with a boutique level of service. www.AllianceBackground.com
