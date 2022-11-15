ACTIONPAC UNVEILS TWISTMASTER AND LAUNCHES REBRAND AT MJ BIZCON®

New Equipment Release and Brand Refresh Marks Next Chapter in Firm's 40+ Year History of Leadership and Innovation

SANTA PAULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, November 15, 2022 – ActionPac, a leader in the automated packaging industry, introduced its new TwistMaster(tm) pre-roll twisting machine at booth #10339 at the 11th Annual MJ BizCon. Simultaneously, the firm unveiled an updated brand featuring a clean, modern visual system including a new symbol and wordmark. The updated branding incorporates the best of the Firm's forty-year history while reflecting the innovative and future-focused approach that is the hallmark of its team.

About the American-made TWISTMASTER420

“The TWISTMASTER420 is the only modular pre-roll twisting machine designed to mimic a hand-twisted pre-roll, twisting up to 2,400 pre-rolls an hour. Its modular design allows for easy scalability and compatibility with our industry-leading ROLLMASTER420(tm),” says Jason Satnick, Director of Engineering at ActionPacTM. “The system is driven by PLC-controlled servos, which allow for a high precision twist no matter the cone size. The TWISTMASTER420 uses heavy-duty stainless steel & aluminum construction with food-grade materials.”

The company also has plans to enter the consumable cannabis space and will be releasing its new line of Signature Cones at MJBIZCon. The cones have been specifically developed for the patent pending ROLLMASTER420 System and are intended to meet an overlooked and underserved need in the market: automation friendly cones.

A second-generation, family-owned business, ActionPac has been quietly innovating the automated packaging industry for over 40 years. Started in 1977 by Vietnam Vet, John Dishion with a passion to bring quality, integrity and innovation to industries whose success relied on the assuredness and longevity of automated packaging. What’s notable is that their cannabis packaging equipment is made in the USA and all come with free lifetime support. While unveiling its latest solution, the company also took the opportunity to launch its new brand at MJBizCon, the largest gathering of cannabis industry professionals.

Next Chapter. New Branding.

"We do truly innovative work while living our core values every day and we wanted our new branding to reflect that," said Amelia Dishion, Principal and Chief Experience Officer at ActionPac. "From a strategic standpoint, we looked at this as a refresh—a way to reinforce our culture and our history—while highlighting the next chapter of our evolution and focus on the future."

ActionPac’s new look and feel will be reflected across a variety of channels and most notably in its updated website at actionpacusa.com

About ActionPac(tm)

ActionPac builds the world’s most efficient automated packaging equipment. A second-generation, family-owned company with 40 years of experience designing, building, and servicing automated packaging machinery. ActionPac takes a collaborative three-pronged approach that meets customers where they are, providing complete turnkey equipment programs to those looking for an end-to-end solution; integrating modular components into existing setups; and providing consulting services to those seeking to address their current equipment challenges. For more information visit: actionpacusa.com

Media Contact:

