New Haven Barracks / Burglary- Request For Information

TROOPER: Tpr. Ryan Anthony



VICTIM: Gwyn Cattell AGE: 62 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT

On 11/15/22 at approximately 0803 hours, Troopers were notified of a reported Burglary into a business on Galvan Rd. in the Town of Whiting. Troopers were advised on 11/14/22 between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 07:00 a.m. at least two individuals entered the business of Gwyn Cattell (62) unlawfully and caused extensive damage to the property.



The investigation is ongoing and the Vermont State Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Tpr. Anthony at the New Haven Barracks (802-388-4919).