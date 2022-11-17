Premium Mixology Brand Continues To Raise The Bar With New Atomizer and Dropper Kit
A Bar Above Creates Special Tools To Add Flavor And Flair to Cocktails
The dropper and atomizer embody what I love the most about cocktails–the fact that, no matter how much you know, there’s always something new to learn, something else to try.”CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premium mixology brand A Bar Above has recently made an exciting addition to its signature line of high-quality bar tools. Renowned for its superior execution of quality bar staples such as cocktail shakers, jiggers, mixing glasses, and kits, A Bar Above is introducing must-have tools that might sound more at home at a science lab than in a restaurant or a home bar: an atomizer and an eye dropper.
These tools enable mixologists to add captivating aromas and unique aesthetic flourishes to their creations, adding complexity to cocktails while enhancing their smell and taste. A spritz of scented oil on top of a drink creates an aroma that highlights the drink’s unique flavor profile, and some bars have even created special stencil patterns just for atomizers. Like latte art with a fragrant twist, these stencils create Instagram-worthy drinks that taste as good as they look.
The eye dropper is extremely useful for controlling the amount of strong ingredients, such as bitters or tinctures, in a drink. Many recipes call for vague measurements such as a “dash,” which can quickly overpower the drink if slightly too much is added. Eye droppers help ensure that mixologists are using the exact right amount every time and have the added advantage of making it easier to store and organize your bitters collection.
“These tools aren’t always the first thing that comes to people’s minds when they think about barware, but once you’ve started using them, it’s really hard to stop ,” says Chris Tunstall, Co-Founder of A Bar Above and seasoned industry professional. “We want this kit to help people create a pro-quality, fully stocked cocktail bar at home while offering industry professionals a superior choice, saving them the hassle of experimenting with tools that weren’t designed to be used with cocktails.”
A Bar Above’s Cocktail Eyedropper & Atomizer Set features both an eye dropper and an atomizer, as well as cleaners, funnels, and stickers to ensure long-term style and functionality. The kits come in a chic, elegant amber or matte black color, giving them a distinct look that makes them a perfect addition to any bar space, whether it’s in a restaurant or a basement.
The company has long prided itself on bringing the tools and techniques that the pros use into the hands of all kinds of beverage lovers, empowering people at all levels of skill and experience to put their own spin on their favorite beverages. At the same time, Tunstall, as an industry professional, wants to ensure that A Bar Above’s tools would be at home behind any bar in the country.
“An increasing number of bars and restaurants are using atomizers and droppers to elevate their game and expand the way we think about cocktail creation,” says Tunstall. “Some of these drinks look like high-end art, and, as such, seem far out of the reach of the non-professional. We wanted to put these tools in the hands of beverage enthusiasts of all levels of skill and interest to show that these drinks are not as intimidating as they look–in fact, they’re a ton of fun to make.”
To celebrate this occasion, A Bar Above will be offering the kits through Amazon at a launch price starting at $13.49, down from the standard retail price of $17.99. This makes them the perfect gift for aspiring mixologists looking to expand their repertoire and hosts/hostesses looking to provide unforgettable experiences for their guests. By allowing for a new level of aesthetic finesse and the chance to experiment with bold, unexpected, and complex flavor profiles, these tools open up an entire world of exciting possibilities.
“The dropper and atomizer embody what I love the most about cocktails–the fact that, no matter how much you know, there’s always something new to learn, something else to try,” says Tunstall. “I’m deeply excited about the opportunity to get these products out to a wider audience and to see what extraordinary creations people will be able to think up.”
