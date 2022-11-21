BET99 Selects Paramount Commerce for Ontario Expansion
BET99 players can now make secure deposits and withdrawals using Paramount Commerce’s bank-account-based payment solutions.TORONTO, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paramount Commerce, the leading bank-account-based payment partner for iGaming and sports betting operators in Canada, announces today that it will provide payments for BET99 (CSE: JKPT) as it expands its full-service online sports betting and casino in Ontario.
Paramount Commerce’s payment solutions are popular amongst the iGaming and sports betting community. These solutions will support BET99’s player acquisition and retention in the newly-regulated province.
BET99 has taken a hyper-localized approach to its Canadian expansion and created a diverse product and service tailored specifically to the unique nuances of the Canadian market. BET99 is one of the latest sportsbook and casino operators to receive a licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to market BET99 to Ontario residents.
“BET99 is very pleased to partner with Paramount Commerce to offer its premium online sports betting and casino platform to players across Ontario,” said Jared Beber, CEO of BET99. “Our priority is to create an engaging, enjoyable experience for all of our customers, and ensuring a safe, reliable payment solution is key to this goal.”
"The combination of BET99, a market-leading brand achieving hyper-growth, and Paramount Commerce’s leading payment solutions will be a best-in-class experience for the Canadian sports betting consumer," said Dave Roe, COO of Paramount Commerce. "The launch comes at a perfect time, with playoff season just around the corner.”
Paramount Commerce aims to offer the best payment experience for both merchants and consumers in Canada, across gaming, international remittance, and digital commerce.
About Paramount Commerce
Paramount Commerce is a global payments technology company providing a safe and simple way to accept bank account-based payments. As a leading solution in both iGaming and sports betting, our patented technology is used by millions of consumers and has processed over $100 billion in volume. Offering a best-in-class experience, seamless integration, and over 18 years of industry experience, Paramount Commerce creates raving fans of both merchants and consumers. To learn more, visit paramountcommerce.com
About BET99
BET99 offers premium online sports betting and casino platforms to Canadians, leveraging the brand’s unique understanding of the country’s regional differences to create localized, diverse products tailored to each market. BET99 also boasts a number of unique Canadian partnerships, including UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre, NHL All-Star Auston Matthews, two-time Olympian Alysha Newman, the Ottawa Senators, Live Nation, Postmedia, CF Montreal and the Montreal Alouettes.
