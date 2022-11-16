HRMS SOLUTIONS NAMED UKG® SERVICE PARTNERS INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

HRMS' Mike Maiorino with UKG's Stephanie Allen and Mike Sorvillo Mike Mairoino holding the UKG Influencer of the Year award

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRMS Solutions, Inc. (HRMS), an established human capital management (HCM) advisory and distinguished UKG Service Partner focused on delivering premier full-suite implementation services, was presented with the UKG Service Partners’ 2022 Influencer of the Year Award on October 19th during UKG’s 2023 Partner Summit held in Orlando, FL. The Influencer Award acknowledges a partner for their outstanding contributions to UKG Software Sales and Services, recognizing the dedication to teamwork and ability to challenge what is possible to help both UKG customers and UKG achieve their goals.

While introducing the award, Stephanie Allen, Lead Partner Services Alliance Manager at UKG said, “This recipient of this award consistently partners with our sales team to deliver a cohesive end-to-end selling strategy, has gained the trust of our internal partners by completing their due diligence on complex projects - oftentimes with very short lead times- and accepting these projects over 90% of the time. (This partner) demonstrates a history of delivery, and repeatedly meets and exceeds the expectations of our customers time and again.”

“In order to win this highly competitive award, a partner needs to put forth a Herculean effort to be the Influencer of the Year. This partner did just that in FY 22.”, added co-presenter Mike Sorvillo, Director, Advisory Relations at UKG. “Congratulations to HRMS, the 2022 Services Partner Influencer of the Year for UKG. HRMS consistently succeeds in closing joint business together and positively impacting Sales at all Levels across the Globe. HRMS is 100% aligned with UKG's strategy and is a trusted partner in a highly competitive ecosystem. UKG is thrilled to have this Partnership with HRMS and looks forward to future success with the HRMS Team! ”

This is the second year in a row that HRMS was chosen for the Influencer award, and the seventh UKG award bestowed since the partnership started in 2016, starting with Rookie of the Year in 2017, a Most Valuable Partner Person in 2020, and Pinnacle Awards in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Mike Maiorino, HRMS CEO, commented, “It is a real privilege and honor to be chosen again as Influencer of the Year. Our team is dedicated to the success and ultimate satisfaction of UKG clients. It begins with a concerted effort to provide comprehensive and broad support to UKG Sales and Services to onboard new clients. HRMS then follows through in providing customers with reliable and responsive expert-level services and optimization support to take full advantage of all that their UKG systems offer.”

As an exclusive UKG Implementation Partner, HRMS’ team of certified UKG consultants have an attitude and aptitude for providing exceptional customer service. They possess a combination of domain experience in human resources and payroll, technical application knowledge, project management and extensive HCM software implementation experience. HRMS provides full-suite services during the UKG solution launch and a wide range of post go-live services beyond initial system deployments.

Additionally, HRMS offers these implementation services as white-glove Premier Services that augment HR and payroll team needs with project-based, limited short-term engagements or longer-term engagements focused on expanding the use and adoption of UKG solutions throughout a client’s organization on an ongoing basis.

About HRMS

HRMS Solutions is a multi-award winning, exclusively UKG Services Partner. In our role as trusted advisors, former practitioners, and expert consultants, we enable enterprise and mid-market companies to manage, empower and optimize their workforce using UKG's HCM and workforce management solutions.

At HRMS, our success is based on our employees' ability to exceed customer expectations by delivering an extraordinary experience and consistently ensuring worthwhile project outcomes. We are trusted, reliable and responsive. We are committed to maintaining a positive, supportive, and collaborative culture in which our employees can learn, grow, and thrive. Our People truly are the Difference. Learn more at https://www.hrmssolutions.com

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what’s possible when businesses invest in their people. Born from a historic merger that created one of the world’s leading HCM cloud companies, our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps more than 70,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees’ needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com.