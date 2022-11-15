Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,244 in the last 365 days.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrest a person with an outstanding warrant

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a person with an outstanding warrant near Laredo, Texas.

On Nov. 10, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station took into custody eight subjects from Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). After record checks were conducted, it revealed that one of the individuals, Gerardo Gainzar-Medina, a 29-year-old male Mexican national had an outstanding warrant for Driving Under the Influence from Fort Worth, Texas.

Gerardo Gainzar-Medina was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Follow Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum on Twitter at  @USBPChiefLRT, on Instagram at @USBPChiefLRT and Facebook at US Border Patrol Laredo Sector for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

-CBP-

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrest a person with an outstanding warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.