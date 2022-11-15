InstaMortgage ranked among the fastest-growing private companies by the Silicon Valley Business Journal
The tech-forward mortgage lender ranks no. 2 on the list
This dramatic growth has been built on the culture of legendary customer service and unrelenting focus on education”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InstaMortgage Inc announced today that it has been ranked no. two by the Silicon Valley Business Journal on the publication’s annual Fastest Growing Private Companies List, an exclusive ranking of the region’s fastest-growing private companies. The winners and rankings were unveiled at an awards ceremony on Oct. 27, 2022. This is InstaMortgage’s second year on the list. Last year, the company ranked no. one on the list.
— Shashank Shekhar, CEO
InstaMortgage and the other companies on this year’s Fast Private List all provided revenue figures over a three-year period, from 2019 to 2021, as the basis for consideration. To make it onto the list, the companies must have been privately held for all three years covered by the award period. They must have had at least a three-year sales history that showed an increase in revenue in fiscal 2021 over 2019. Companies also provided their fiscal year net revenue on a form signed by their CPA or provided a tax return from each of the three years. Contest auditor Sensiba San Filippo verified their financial documents.
InstaMortgage is a tech-forward mortgage lender offering wing-to-wing digital mortgage experience. The company is transforming the industry by recognizing the strategic importance of ongoing innovation. The company is also deeply committed to driving minority homeownership and funds over 70% of its loans to people of color.
"Our region is renowned as a hub for innovation and as an ecosystem that fosters growth companies,” said Mary Huss, Publisher of the Silicon Valley Business Journal. “InstaMortgage along with all of the companies on the list, deserve special recognition because they fuel our regional economy.”
For this award and the rapid growth, Shashank Shekhar, chief executive officer of InstaMortgage, credits his team and the company’s three pillars of focus - People, Culture, and Technology. He said, “This dramatic growth has been built on the culture of legendary customer service and unrelenting focus on education. It is reflected in our stellar 4.9-star rating on Google and other consumer review platforms.”
About InstaMortgage Inc
InstaMortgage aims to provide a radically different mortgage experience to its clients across 27 states. By combining their superior technology with expert advice, excellent customer service, and competitive rates, they deliver mortgage options that are tailored to each client's unique financial situation. The company has been named to the Inc 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in America and recognized by multiple industry publications as one of the best places to work. InstaMortgage Inc, NMLS 1035734
For more information, please visit InstaMorgage.com.
About Silicon Valley Business Journal:
The Silicon Valley Business Journal is the #1 print and online source for Silicon Valley business news and information on the most successful people, companies, and transactions in the region. Every Friday, the print edition of the Business Journal arrives with an in-depth lineup of exclusive local news, business profiles, and valuable industry rankings. From technology and sustainability, venture capital and startups, real estate and banking, and all types of small businesses, the Business Journal covers the most relevant and timely topics for Silicon Valley’s business community. SiliconValleyBusinessJournal.com takes the Business Journal brand known for its insight, analysis, and high journalistic standards and extends it to the Internet. Thousands of established and up-and-coming executives visit SiliconValleyBusinessJournal.com every day, looking for the information they need to do business in the region.
