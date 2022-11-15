Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends individual with extensive criminal history

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a person with an extensive criminal history near El Cenizo, Texas.

On Nov. 10, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station took into custody an individual that was turned over by the Webb County Sheriff Office. After record checks were conducted, Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Castro, a 23-year-old male Mexican national, had an extensive criminal history, in the country illegally, and a member of the Paisa gang.

He was processed accordingly.

