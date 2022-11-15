The George C. Marshall Foundation Implements Soutron to Provide a Single Source Solution for their Library and Archive
Researchers Worldwide Now Able to Easily Search and Purchase Research Materials and Library Services from the Foundation
With the Soutron API it is easy for a third-party application to pull data from a Soutron database, to facilitate the purchase of library special collection materials and research services.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International library, archives, information, and knowledge management solutions market leader Soutron Global announces that the George C. Marshall Foundation has implemented Soutron, providing a single source research solution for their library and archive special collections. The George C. Marshall foundation was established in 1953, the same year Marshall won the Nobel Peace Prize. Since then, the foundation has become the leading institution to document one of the most important Americans of the twentieth century. The Foundation is located in Virginia, USA.
— Graham Partridge, Vice President, and Head of Research and Development
The Foundation’s world-class research library endeavors to ensure that Marshall’s work and associated artifacts will inspire new generations to follow his example as they navigate the challenges of balancing war and peace.
When a search is performed at the library, the customized results page gives the option of viewing the results in a grid or thumbnail view. Results are also organized by material type in tabs at the top of the results page that guide the researcher to all types of materials that are available that the researcher might not know about. Those guiding tabs make it easy for the researcher to see and access documents, photographs, books, audio, video, posters, or other materials that would provide more context to their research. “I appreciate that Soutron is so customizable, and we didn’t have to fit into someone’s idea of what a library and archive should look like,” states Melissa Davis, Director of Library and Archives at the George C. Marshall Foundation.
“I also respect the fact that the library’s website is easy for me to update with weekly blog articles, helping me keep the website fresh and interesting,” states Melissa. “I wanted a simple search box, and am delighted that the result is clean, not complicated to use, and single search delivers results containing both library and archive special collection materials.” The result is that everything the foundation has on any subject is easily found.
Recognizing the monetary value of the collection and the need for researchers worldwide to be able to purchase research materials along with research services, an embedded link in the record links to a shopping page on the Foundation’s main website, making it easy for the researcher to purchase if the item is available.
Researchers can also download or email selected items, in addition to saving items to their own reading lists / collections. “Our research visitors can create a login, save searches, and place research items in their basket without leaving the library website. In addition to providing an easy way for them to purchase our special collection materials and library services, this creates an informal literature review for long-term projects and finishing touches,” explains Melissa.
“With the Soutron API it is easy for a third-party application to pull data from a Soutron database, to facilitate the purchase of library special collection materials and research services,” states Graham Partridge, Vice President, and Head of Research and Development at Soutron Global. “For example, an organizations bookshop could use their online shop on their website to pull the metadata from the catalogue to allow users to browse and then purchase.”
