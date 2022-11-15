Ubbi Dubbi Promo Code
The Ubbi Dubbi Promo Code is "NOCTURNALSD", Use the Promo Code "NOCTURNALSD" for discount tickets and passes to the Ubbu Dubbi 2023 festival at Panther Island.
The Ubbi Dubbi Promo Code is "NOCTURNALSD"”TEXAS, FORT WORTH, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ubbi Dubbi Festival will be at the Panther Island Pavillion in Fort Worth Texas on April 22, 2023, and April 23, 2023. This will be a boost to the local Fort Worth Economy bringing jobs, commerce, and spending to the rapidly growing Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. According to https://www.centraltrack.com/60000-ravers-attended-ubbi-dubbis-firstfestback/ Over 60,000 festival goers attended Electronic dance music (EDM) is known as the Ubbi Dubbi Festival.
This Festival is a 2-day festival, featuring world-renowned talent / DJs / and artists.
Tickets are expected to sell out as Disco Donnie Presents has partnered with a Texas SEO Company to assist with Digital Marketing for this event.
Ubbi Dubbi 2023 Discount Pass and TIckets
Ubbi Dubbi 2023 - EXTRAS
04/22/2023 12:00 AM
Disco Donnie - Ubbi Dubbi at Panther Island Pavilion
1-Day GA Early Bird(18+)
1-Day GA+ Early Bird(18+)
1-Day VIP Early Bird(18+)
2-Day GA Early Bird(18+)
2-Day GA+ Early Bird(18+)
2-Day VIP Early Bird(18+)
Additional Ubbi Dubbi Ticket Add ons
Baseball Jersey(18+)
Basketball Jersey(18+)
Soccer Jersey(18+
Croptop Jersey(18+)
Hand Fan(18+)
Flag(18+)
Refillable Hydrate Water Bottle(18+)
Bandana(18+)
Charging Locker Rental - 2 Days(18+)
The Ubbi Dubbi 2023 Lineup is:
ADVENTURE CLUB
BEN HEMSLEY
BLOSSOM
BONNIE X CLYDE
CAPOZZI
CLOVERDALE
DEATHPACT
DEORRO
DISCO LINES
DOMBRESKY
DR FRESCH
EDEN PRINCE
FAIRLANE
FISE
FREAK ON
HABSTRAKT
HAIRITAGE
HEYZ B2B TAPE B
IMANU
JASON ROSS
JESSICA AUDIFFRED
KASKADE
KAYZO
KHIVA
LAMORN
LIQUID STRANGER
MARAUDA
MAU P
MERSIV
MIANE
MITIS
MOORE KISMET
MUUS
PAULINE HERR
RAY VOLPE
REZZ
SAN HOLO (DJ SET)
SISTO
SLUSHII
TIMMY TRUMPET
TRUTH X LIES
WAX MOTIF
YETEP
ZINGARA
ZOMBOY
Ubbi Dubbi Promo Code - "NOCTURNALSD"