Shaqs Bass Allstars Promo Code is 'RSVP' in Update Announcement

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival Confirms March 21, 2026 Return to Panther Island PavilionShaquille O’Neal’s Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival will return to Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, March 21, 2026, continuing the Hall of Famer’s series of large-format bass music events in the Dallas–Fort Worth region. The 2026 date marks the third year the single-day festival has been staged at the riverfront venue.Presale access for Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival 2026 opens today, Thursday, November 20, at 10:00 a.m. CT through the official website, ShaqsBassAllstars.com, where fans can register to purchase early ticket allotments and enter a sweepstakes for backstage access. To purchase tickets and passes at a discount use the Shaqs Bass Allstars Promo Code "RSVP" or The Shaqs Bass Allstars Promo Code "NOCTURNALSD" for a larger discount. Shaqs Bass Allstars Discount Codes and Shaqs Bass Allstars 2026 Promo Codes all can be activated by using the Code "RSVP" or "NOCTURNALSD" at checkout online.2026 lineup and formatThe 2026 festival is scheduled as a one-day, two-stage outdoor event with DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) at the top of the bill. The current lineup announcement lists Levity, Wooli, GorillaT, Jessica Audiffred, Drinkurwater and a to-be-announced headliner, with additional artists expected to be detailed closer to the event date.The format continues O’Neal’s approach of pairing established bass acts with newer producers. Previous editions have featured performers such as Alison Wonderland, Kai Wachi, Sullivan King and Crankdat in 2023, and a 2024 roster including DJ Diesel, NGHTMRE, Dion Timmer, Dirt Monkey, Dimension, PEEKABOO, CELO, Grabbitz, MUERTE, Perry Wayne, Rated R, Sorä, Kozmoz, Space Wizard and Stoned Level.Shaq's Bass All StarsMedia coverage of the first two years has noted combined attendance in the tens of thousands and recurring use of Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102, as the festival’s home base.Venue, schedule, and guidelinesAccording to the 2026 festival guide, Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival is planned for Saturday, March 21, 2026, with parking lots and box office opening at 3:30 p.m., gates at 4:30 p.m., and performances scheduled until 12:00 a.m.The event is 18+, with 21+ and valid identification required for alcohol purchases. Current guidelines specify that the festival proceeds rain or shine except in cases of life-threatening weather and that there is no re-entry, no refunds or exchanges, and a zero-tolerance policy on illegal substances. Security screening is described as similar to TSA-style checks, with bag and pocket inspections at entry.The festival guide outlines a range of onsite services:A food truck village featuring a rotating group of local vendors.A retailer village and general-store style outlet stocking festival accessories and basic necessities.Water refill stations, locker rentals (with optional phone charging), and multiple bar locations for attendees who meet age requirements.Accessibility features including dedicated parking, restrooms and viewing platforms described in the festival’s ADA information.shaqsbassallstars.comThose searching for “Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival 2026 schedule,” “Shaq’s Bass All Stars age limit,” or “what to bring to Shaq’s Bass Allstars at Panther Island Pavilion” will find detailed hours, age restrictions, item policies and identification requirements consolidated in the online guide.Ticketing, price tiers, and promo codesThe Tickets section of ShaqsBassAllstars.com lists multiple options for General Admission, VIP Admission and All-Star VIP Admission on March 21, 2026. General admission tickets provide access to all stages, rides and games, while VIP and All-Star VIP tiers add express entry lanes, dedicated restrooms, VIP bar areas and an elevated viewing platform with a guest lounge for All-Star VIP.Current published pricing shows tiered GA tickets beginning in the mid-$70 range and VIP tiers starting in the mid-$130 range before fees, with higher tiers increasing in set increments as lower tiers sell out. All-Star VIP tiers begin just under $190 and progress upward as availability changes.Within that structure, partner channels are promoting discounted access at checkout. Where applicable under the ticketing system’s terms, attendees may:Apply the Shaqs Bass Allstars Promo Code “RSVP” for a discounted rate on certain passes and tickets.Alternatively, apply the Shaq Bass Allstars Promo Code “NOCTURNALSD” where available for a larger discount on selected passes and tickets, subject to inventory and tier availability.These promo-code options sit alongside the festival’s own presale and public on-sale tiers, allowing cost-conscious buyers to compare Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival tickets across general admission and VIP packages.Travel and lodgingPanther Island Pavilion is located along the Trinity River near downtown Fort Worth, within the broader Dallas–Fort Worth metro area. The event website includes a lodging tool that aggregates nearby hotels, Airbnbs, roomshares and other short-term rentals, enabling visitors to filter by dates, occupancy and budget when planning travel for the March 21 event.Parking maps, rideshare drop-off instructions, lost-and-found information and ADA accommodation request links are also centralized on the site, effectively functioning as a reference for common questions such as where to park for Shaq’s Bass All-Stars, how late the event runs, and how to request accessibility support in advance.About Shaq’s Bass All-Stars FestivalShaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival is a bass-driven single-day music event created by Shaquille O’Neal (DJ Diesel) and presented at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas. Launched in 2023, the festival has hosted lineups featuring Alison Wonderland, DJ Diesel, Kai Wachi, Sullivan King, Dion Timmer, Dirt Monkey, NGHTMRE, Dimension and others, with programming that combines established artists and emerging acts from across the bass and dubstep spectrum.Shaq's Bass All StarsFurther details, including Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival 2026 lineup updates, ticket information, guidelines and travel resources, are available at ShaqsBassAllstars.com.

