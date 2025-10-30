big night Washington DC Gaylord NYE promo code big night DC Gaylord NYE promo code big night Washington DC Gaylord NYE promo code 2025 big night Washington DC Gaylord NYE promo code 2026 big night DC NYE promo code 2026 2025

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big NightDC Announces Ticket Structure and Program Details for New Year’s Eve 2025–26 at Gaylord NationalOrganizers of Big NightDC New Year’s Eve Extravaganza 2025–26 today announced ticket tiers, seating options, and program logistics for the annual New Year’s Eve celebration at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 9:00 p.m.–3:00 a.m. (EST). The multi-room format includes bands and DJs, a midnight countdown, and open bars operating until 2:00 a.m. Attendance is 21+ with government-issued photo identification required.The 2025–26 configuration highlights two premium environments: POSE Club, a two-level penthouse lounge on the 18th and 19th floors, and the Cherry Blossom Ballroom “Velvet Rope” dining program offering reserved tables for groups of 2, 4, 6, 8, or 10 with upgraded cuisine and beverage service. On-property hotel rooms at the Gaylord National provide direct access to the event areas, subject to availability.Ticket & Table Matrix (subject to change)Main Event (No Food) — 9:00 p.m. entry; inclusive of all beverages (beer, wine, liquor) until 2:00 a.m.; multiple entertainment rooms; midnight celebration. From $138.58 incl. fee.The Big Night DC NYE Promo Code is "RSVP" for discount on main event tickets as passes to the Gaylord Resort.Main Event (11:00 p.m. Entry) — Later arrival option with beverage access to 2:00 a.m. and midnight countdown. From $112.83 incl. fee.VIP (No Food) — Main Event access plus VIP party rooms and upgraded beverage selections; midnight champagne toast. From $179.78 incl. fee.The Big Night NYE Promo Code is "NOCTURNALSD" for discount on VIP tickets as passes to the Gaylord Resort.VIP – Food — 8:30–10:30 p.m. private food service with seating; VIP rooms; upgraded beverages to 2:00 a.m.; midnight toast. From $220.98 incl. fee.POSE Club (18th & 19th Floors) — 8:30 p.m. entry to the penthouse lounge with skyline views, dedicated DJ, and access to VIP (No Food) & Main Event areas. (POSE does not include food.) From $210.68 incl. fee.The Big Night Gaylord Resort NYE Promo Code is "DIQSEO" for discount on POSE Club NYE tickets as passes to the Gaylord Resort.POSE Club – Private Booth (for 6) — Reserved booth inside POSE for six; includes all POSE access plus VIP (No Food) & Main Event areas. Pricing as listed at checkout; limited availability.Cherry Blossom “Velvet Rope” Reserved Tables — 8:30 p.m. early entry, reserved seating in the Cherry Blossom Ballroom with upgraded food & beverage, access to POSE, and all VIP amenities (excluding VIP Food rooms).The Big Night DC NYE Promo Code is "RSVP" for discount on Cherry Blossom NYE Club tickets as passes to the Gaylord Resort.Tables for 2 — From $360.03 per person incl. fee.Tables for 4 — From $344.58 per person incl. fee.Tables for 6 — From $334.28 per person incl. fee.Tables for 8 — From $329.13 per person incl. fee.Tables for 10 — From $313.68 per person incl. fee.Add-Ons: 360 Photo Booth (priced per person; up to four participants per session).Give-Back Option: At checkout, guests may make a charitable donation to ForestPlanet (501(c)(3)) supporting global tree planting (fees deducted; donation amount calculated before tax).Event Details (integrated for reference and indexing)The event takes place December 31, 2025, from 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St, National Harbor, MD 20745. Open bars operate 9:00 p.m.–2:00 a.m. Tiered offerings define access: VIP (No Food) includes upgraded beverage selections and VIP rooms; VIP – Food provides seated dining 8:30–10:30 p.m.; POSE Club provides penthouse lounge access from 8:30 p.m. and does not include food; Cherry Blossom “Velvet Rope” provides reserved dining tables (2–10) with upgraded food & beverage plus POSE access. POSE tickets do not include access to the Cherry Blossom dining room, and VIP – Food access remains exclusive to that ticket category. Parking, hotel rooms, and reserved seating are limited. Prices and inclusions are subject to change.Promo Codes (enter in the “Promo Code” field and select Apply)Big Night DC NYE Promo Code is “RSVP”.The promo code “NOCTURNALSD” is the Big Night DC NYE Promo Code.The Gaylord Resort NYE Promo Code is “DIQSEO”.People commonly use search phrases such as discount, deal, sale, coupon, promotional code, or discount code for this event; the phrases above can be entered when the Enter code / Promo Code / Apply prompt appears. Availability may be limited by inventory and time.Organizer Statement“Today’s notice provides schedule, access definitions, and seating information for the 2025–26 program at Gaylord National,” said an event spokesperson. “Guests can review ticket tiers and tables to select the format that fits their plans, including reserved dining in Cherry Blossom and penthouse lounge access in POSE.”BoilerplateAbout Big NightDCBig NightDC New Year’s Eve Extravaganza is a multi-room New Year’s Eve program hosted at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, featuring live entertainment, a midnight countdown, open bars, and tiered access options, including penthouse lounge and reserved table experiences.

