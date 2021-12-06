Disco Donnie Presents Announces Ubbi Dubbi Promo Code

Submit Release
FREDERICKSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ubbi Dubbi festival is a 2-day electronic music festival in Ennis Texas at the Texas Motor Speed Way. The Ubbi Dubbi Festival is held at the Texas Motorplex annually which is a quarter-mile drag racing facility about 40 miles south of downtown Dallas. Over 60,000 people attend the Ubbi Dubbi festival. Disco Donnie Presents organizes the Ubbi Dubbi Festivals and many other large festivals of its kind.

The popularity of these EDM music festivals has recovered to pre covid levels and is looking at potential growth in the years to come. To increase that demand organizer recently decided to discount Ubbi Dubbi tickets to increase attendance. Tickets went on sale for the Ubbi Dubbi Festival in early November and can be found on the main page of the Ubbi Dubbi information website. The Ubbi Dubbi Promo Code is "NOCTURNALSD" and can be used to purchase discount tickets to the Ubbi Dubbi Festival. People can find discount passes and tickets for Ubbi Dubbi by using the Ubbi Dubbi Promo Code "NOCTURNALSD" when purchasing tickets online. The Ubbi Dubbi 2022 Lineup is Tiesto, Excision, Gorgon City, Blunts and Blondes, and Zeds Dead.

These are the Ubbi Dubbi 2022 Passes and Tickets.

The Ubbi Dubbi Passes and Tickets are the following:
1 day
2 day
ga
ga+
VIP
Standard Tent Camping
Premium Tent Camping
Standard Car Camping
Premium Car Camping
Standard RV Camping
Premium RV Camping
Max RV Camping
Glamping

The Ubbi Dubbi 2022 Lineup is as follows:
Alison Wonderland
AU5 x CHIME
Black Tiger Sex Machine
BLANKE
Bleu Clair
CamelPhat
CASMALIA
CLOZEE
COVEX
Dabin
DEEPER PURPOSE
Diplo
Excision
Gorgon City
HONEYLUV
INZO
Jantsen
KUMARION
KYLE KINCH
KYLE WALKER
Kyle Watson
MEMBA
MINNESOTA B2B BUKU
MIZE
NIGHTFUNK
NOTLO
NURKO
RAVENSCOON
Redrum
Regard
ROME IN SILVER
SMOAKLAND
Sonny Fodera
THE SPONGES
tiedye
ky
TIESTO
TRIPP ST.
Trivecta
Vindata
Will Clarke
William Black
WRECKNO
Zeds Dead

Ubbi Dubbi Promo Code

