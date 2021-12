Disco Donnie Presents Announces Ubbi Dubbi Promo Code

The Ubbi Dubbi Promo Code is "Nocturnalsd". The Ubbi Dubbi Festival Promo Code is "Nocturnalsd" The Ubbi Dubbi 2022 Pass promo Code discount is "Nocturnalsd" Use promo code "Nocturnalsd" for Ubbi Dubbi 2022 promo code discount passes and tickets Ubbi Dubbi Festival Promo Code Nocturnalsd 2022

FREDERICKSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ubbi Dubbi festival is a 2-day electronic music festival in Ennis Texas at the Texas Motor Speed Way. The Ubbi Dubbi Festival is held at the Texas Motorplex annually which is a quarter-mile drag racing facility about 40 miles south of downtown Dallas. Over 60,000 people attend the Ubbi Dubbi festival. Disco Donnie Presents organizes the Ubbi Dubbi Festivals and many other large festivals of its kind.The popularity of these EDM music festivals has recovered to pre covid levels and is looking at potential growth in the years to come. Tickets went on sale for the Ubbi Dubbi Festival in early November. The Ubbi Dubbi 2022 Lineup is Tiesto, Excision, Gorgon City, Blunts and Blondes, and Zeds Dead.These are the Ubbi Dubbi 2022 Passes and Tickets.The Ubbi Dubbi Passes and Tickets are the following:1 day2 daygaga+VIPStandard Tent CampingPremium Tent CampingStandard Car CampingPremium Car CampingStandard RV CampingPremium RV CampingMax RV CampingGlampingThe Ubbi Dubbi 2022 Lineup is as follows:Alison WonderlandAU5 x CHIMEBlack Tiger Sex MachineBLANKEBleu ClairCamelPhatCASMALIACLOZEECOVEXDabinDEEPER PURPOSEDiploExcisionGorgon CityHONEYLUVINZOJantsenKUMARIONKYLE KINCHKYLE WALKERKyle WatsonMEMBAMINNESOTA B2B BUKUMIZENIGHTFUNKNOTLONURKORAVENSCOONRedrumRegardROME IN SILVERSMOAKLANDSonny FoderaTHE SPONGEStiedykyTIESTOTRIPP ST.TrivectaVindataWill ClarkeWilliam BlackWRECKNOZeds Dead

