Ackah Business Immigration Law Named #1 Best Canada Immigration Podcast
The Ask Canada Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah Podcast by Calgary Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah was named #1 Best Canada Immigration Podcast by Feedspot.
Canada's immigration programs change frequently.; our podcast, blog, webinars, social media and newsletters are critical channels to communicate immigration news to our clients and followers.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are honoured to announce that the Ask Canada Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah Podcast by Calgary Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah, Founder and Managing Lawyer of Ackah Business Immigration Law, was named #1 Best Canada Immigration Podcast by Feedspot.
— Evelyn Ackah, Founder & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration Law
The best Canada Immigration podcast list is curated from thousands of podcasts on the web and ranked by traffic, social media followers, domain authority and freshness. Ackah Law ranked #9 in the Top 100 Canada Immigration Blogs, with 1.8 million readers, and #2 of the 100 Best Canada Law Blogs in 2022.
The Ask Canada Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah Podcast is available on the Ackah Law website, and is on the top podcast players including Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon and YouTube.
Calgary Business Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah, the founder of Ackah Business Immigration Law, said,
"Our podcast, blog, webinars, social media and newsletters are critical communication channels to communicate immigration news and updates to our clients and followers. Canada's immigration programs and opportunities change frequently. It's vital for Ackah Law to keep our clients current on the latest immigration news."
Ackah Law is honoured to have received multiple legal and customer service awards during the past months:
• 2022: Finalist for 2022 Immigrants Of Distinction Awards: Entrepreneurship & Innovation
• 2022: Named #1 of 20 Best Canada Immigration Podcasts by Feedspot
• 2022: Named #2 of 100 Best Canada Law Blogs 2022 by Feedspot
• 2022: Named #9 of 90 Best Canada Immigration Blogs and Websites by Feedspot
• 2022: 3 Best Rated Immigration Lawyers In Calgary
• 2022: Nominated for the 30th annual RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards
• 2021: Runner-Up for the 2021 Reisman Award for Excellence in Client Service
• 2021: Nominated for the 29th annual RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards
• 2021: Named to Top 100 Canada Law Blogs, Websites & Influencers in 2021 by Feedspot
• 2021: Named Alberta’s Leading Immigration Law Specialist of the Year by Acquisition International
• 2021: Winner 2021 Gold CommunityVotes Calgary Immigration Lawyer and Lawyers
• 2021: Named to Top 3 Best Immigration Lawyers in Calgary, AB
• 2021: Ackah Business Immigration Law Voted Top Choice Immigration Law Services of 2021 in Calgary
Visit the Ackah Law website for a complete list of awards and recognitions. Evelyn Ackah is proud of the awards and recognitions Ackah Business Immigration Law has earned for client satisfaction and legal services.
About Ackah Law
Ackah Business Immigration Law is an immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto to serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or 403.452.9515.
