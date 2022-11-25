Boston based rapper J Will J joins Zeptagram
Young Boston based rapper J Will J joins Zeptagram for his songs; 'True Love' and 'F**kin'Bored'GOTHENBURG, VäSTRA GöTALAND COUNTY, SWEDEN, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in Boston, MA -to a history teacher for a mother and tech & journalism teacher as a father. J Will J was introduced at a young age to writing music.
His godfather’s son started teaching him to write his own songs when he was 5 and he developed a need for songwriting by 9 through the trials and tribulations of his youth.
By 12 his passion for songwriting and composing shifted from writing classic rock to hip hop and rap. He started teaching himself how to engineer, record and produce himself at 17 with equipment he borrowed from the school his parents taught at in Shanghai. Wills father encouraging him to record in the empty classrooms after school. He speaks only on his own life and the realities he’s lived through. Will shares his music with others because he feels he needs to. Every word he’s ever said on a record, is the truth. Will delivers his writing with an authentic tone, empowering voice and style that is unique to him and him alone.
By the end of 2021, J WILL J founded his own luxury car service and independently released 20+ songs on all platforms. He also formed, founded and funded his own record label J WILL J INC. and has enabled recording artists at every level to have their voices shine by creating opportunities to collaborate with scores of underground artists, whilst working 100 hour weeks to get by.
J WILL J has performed locally since his first release in late Oct. 2021, at a slew of venues and events, including Los Globos on Sunset, Club Bahia on Sunset, The Cinema Bar in Culver City, a Skid Row Charity Concert, The End Of South Bay Bar and Restaurant, a Venice Beach Hip Hop festival, an Manhattan Beach festival, and a Rack City event at Project Barley in Lomita, to name a few.
True Love -J WILL J