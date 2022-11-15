Clutch Solutions is excited to announce the creation of Clutch Media Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clutch Solutions is excited to announce the next evolution in the Clutch group of companies. Today we announce the creation of Clutch Media Solutions: an industry-focused integrator to address the specific needs of Visual Effects, Animation, and Gaming.
Clutch Media Solutions will be led by the leadership team of Jason Navarro, Zorion Terrell, and Richard Mantle. Each leader brings an outstanding track record in the media industry driving customer-centric, specialized solutions with an engineering-first culture.
CEO Garrette Backie said on Tuesday that Clutch Solutions looks forward to Clutch Media Solutions joining Clutch Solutions, the #1 company on the 2021 CRN Fastest Growth 150 List, and the 2022 CRN Triple Crown Winner.
ITS CLUTCH!
ABOUT CLUTCH SOLUTIONS
Clutch Solutions is a recognized Native Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and an authorized partner with technology leaders such as Microsoft, HPE, Dell, Cisco, VMWare, Nutanix, Lenovo, and over 1,000 other OEMs. Clutch offers solutions focused on IT modernization, performance-enhancing and cybersecurity offerings, and related professional services bringing more than 20 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility, and cloud solutions.
Matthew Brandenburg
Matthew Brandenburg
Clutch Solutions, LLC
matt.brandenburg@clutchsolutions.com