Yaan Xinkuang Launches a Venture Capital Division to Support Mining Start-Ups

YAAN XINKUANG - yaan-xinkuang.com

The fund will attract investments in start-ups devoted to sustainable mining initiatives

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yaan Xinkuang, a Chinese mineral development company that focuses on critical metals and minerals having increasing demand in modern technologies and which is currently in the advanced stages of development, is pleased to announce the establishment of a corporate venture capital unit to assist start-ups in providing innovative solutions for the metals and mining sectors.

Initially, funds were set aside for companies involved in sustainable mining initiatives. According to Yaan Xinkuang, the venture capital initiative would generate new business opportunities and innovative technologies for the company's operations. The Venture Capital Division is expected to provide start-ups with initial funding and early-stage investments in exchange for minority stakes of 3% to 5% in those companies.

Jiang Tao, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary at Yaan Xinkuang said: “We will work with forward-thinking start-ups to handle these monumental challenges with big ideas and bold thinking. We can generate financial and strategic returns while also bringing new business opportunities, insights, and knowledge to our company, customers, and society by developing a portfolio of disruptive solutions.”

The investment of Yaan Xinkuang Venture Capital Division will be focused on four aspects: zero-waste mining, emission reductions in the mining value chain, energy transition metals, and the future of mining.

The company will invest in low-carbon technologies that will help Yaan Xinkuang and its customers achieve their carbon-neutral goal by 2050. It will also invest in start-ups aimed at reducing mining waste and environmental impact while promoting the circular economy. Furthermore, it will invest in disruptive technologies that will alter the way miners operate, as well as start-ups that will accelerate the supply of critical metals for driving the energy transition.

About Yaan Xinkuang

Yaan-Xinkuang.com was founded as an ethical and environmentally responsible mineral development company and is now one of China’s leading rare earth material producers. The rare earth elements produced by Yaan Xinkuang are employed in a variety of high-tech and future-oriented applications, including electronics, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric automobiles, among others. Yaan Xinkuang stands out among rare earth manufacturers by providing items that can be traced from the mine to the finished product. At Yaan Xinkuang, we believe in providing high-quality products and excellent service to clients across the world; advancing our customers' product development and sustainability goals; and maintaining safe, efficient, and sustainable workplaces.