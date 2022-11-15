PSC to Hold Virtual Customer Meeting for A Utility Inc.



TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will conduct a virtual customer meeting on Thursday, December 1, for customers of A Utility Inc. In May 2021, the utility filed an application with the PSC for a staff-assisted rate case.

A Utility Inc. is a Class C water utility company serving 118 residential customers in Pasco County. A Utility customers wanting to testify before the Commission by phone at the customer meeting must sign up via the PSC’s online registration form, which will be available on the PSC’s website under the Hot Topics section on the home page. Registration will open at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, and the deadline to sign up is Tuesday, November 29, at noon. Customers without internet access can sign up to speak by calling the PSC at 1-850-413-7080. The virtual customer meeting allows customers to comment on the utility’s rate request and its quality of service. Customer input will be considered when the Commission reviews the utility’s request. Customers are invited to sign up and participate at the scheduled virtual meeting on: Thursday, December 1, 2022 6:00 p.m. A live broadcast of the virtual customer meeting will be available on the PSC’s website (click “Watch Live Broadcast” in the left side toolbar). For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.