Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO) #WEDO2022 Summit Live-Stream

Historically, women worldwide have been underpaid, undervalued, underrepresented, underfunded, and underestimated. We are dedicated, determined, and driven to change this global imbalance.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Annual International Women’s Entrepreneurship Day (WED) convenes at the Delegates Dining Room at the United Nations in New York City on Saturday, November 19, 2022. November 19 is the official internationally proclaimed day. The summit is presented by the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO), a non-governmental volunteer organization with a mission to economically empower women and to alleviate poverty worldwide. The summit will also be live-streamed around the world through its ambassador team in 144 countries and 65 Universities.
At WEDO, we ignite a network of women leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to initiate startups, drive economic expansion, and advance communities around the world. In order to achieve this ambitious goal, WEDO builds and catalyzes vital networks of like-minded individuals and organizations that women business leaders need to realize their full potential and change the world.
“Historically, women worldwide have been underpaid, undervalued, underrepresented, underfunded, and underestimated. We are dedicated, determined, and driven to change this global imbalance,” states Wendy Diamond, Founder of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization. “Through this summit, we will find innovative ways to economically empower women. By elevating women financially, their communities, states, and countries will prosper. Not only will they prosper, but we will be creating the blueprint for eradicating poverty worldwide,” Diamond explains.
WEDO - Women Entrepreneurs DO Make A DIFFERENCE!
Summit Highlights Include:
- The positive impact of The Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO) around the world, with a focus on the recent impact in Ukraine.
- An announcement of the funding of 1000 impoverished women with microloans to start their own entrepreneurial endeavor – providing a HAND UP, not a handout - in partnership with Opportunity International.
The #WEDO2022 Summit will feature some of the most accomplished people of our time, such as: Janice Bryant Howroyd (Founder/CEO The ActOne Group of Companies), Lele Pons (Celebrity Influencer, NFT/Crypto Enthusiast/100 Million Followers), Beverly Johnson (Iconic Black Supermodel, 1st Black Woman to appear on the Cover of Vogue), Wendy Fisher (Artist/President of the Board Guggenheim), Ginger Dhaliwal (Founder Upflex), David Song (Founder Rosie Labs), Neeti Mehta (Co Founder/Chief Impact Officer Automation Anywhere), Seth Ginns (Managing Director CoinFund), Gary Weinstein (Head of Global Regulatory Relations, Electric Coin Co.), Lily Wu (Co Founder WoW Pixies Nft & Start Up Lead Stripe), Jamis Johnson (Founding member/Chief Pleasing Officer Pleasr DAO), Danielle Morris (Global Public Health Lead Amazon Web Service’s (AWS), Nicole Colwell (Prasaga Protocol), Jen Soule (President Other World Computing), Amanda Feilding (COUNTESS of Wemyss and March, Founder Beckley Foundation & Psychedelics Pioneer), Christine Lee (Anchor Coindesk), Ali Hassan (Managing Partner Perceptive Capital), Lauren Young (Wealth Editor Reuters), Loreen Arbus (Founder Arbus Productions, Arbus Goldensohn Foundation), and many more fabulous people will be announced very soon!
WEDO is sponsoring disadvantaged female students to attend #WEDO2022 at the United Nations. WEDO supports Restart Academy, which provides educational services for 13–21-year-old students in transitional settings, including juvenile justice, substance use treatment, mental/behavioral health treatment, hospitals, social services agencies, and other temporary or involuntary settings.
2022 WEDO Partners include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Prasaga Labs, Ava Labs, UBS, Rosie Labs, OWC (Other World Computing), and Kirsh Foundation.
About Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization
Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO)/#ChooseWOMEN is a 501c3 all-volunteer grassroots movement that carries throughout the year in support of women economically globally. WEDO ignites women leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to initiate startups, drive economic expansion, and advance communities worldwide. WEDO is celebrated in 144 countries, 65 universities/ colleges internationally and the United Nations. The WEDO mission is to empower the 4 billion women worldwide to be catalysts for change and uplift over 250 million girls living in poverty worldwide. When women are elevated financially, families, communities, states, and countries prosper, this builds a global blueprint that will alleviate and eradicate poverty.
Join Our Social Impact Campaign on November 30, 2022, and CELEBRATE, EMPOWER, AND SUPPORT WOMEN IN BUSINESS TO ALLEVIATE POVERTY. WEDO has proclaimed the Wednesday after Thanksgiving to be dedicated to Women in Business! This grassroots social media movement that began in 2019 inspires women and men to pledge their support to #ChooseWOMEN in business.
About Wendy Diamond - Founder WEDO/#ChooseWOMEN
Diamond is an Impact Investor, Entrepreneur, Humanitarian, Founder of LDP Ventures, Animal Fair Media and an Ellis Island Honor Society recipient. She was inspired to launch Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO)/#ChooseWOMEN in 2013 after volunteering in Honduras with the Adelante Foundation, an organization that provides microcredit to locally impoverished women. Recognizing the fact that women perform 66% of the world’s work, yet only earn 10% of the world’s income while at the same time account for 85% of consumer purchases and control $20 trillion in worldwide spending, Diamond was inspired to create this global movement to economically empower women to alleviate poverty. Read more at www.wendydiamond.com
