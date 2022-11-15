Northern Field Troop Weekly Report for Nov. 6 to Nov. 12

On Nov. 10, 2022, Tr. Bean responded a residence on the West Corinth Road in Corinth for the report of a wood splitter theft. When Tr. Bean arrived on scene, he met with complainant who stated that he had a Countyline wood splitter in the gravel pit behind his house that had been stolen sometime within the past week. This matter is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call 207-973-3700 X9.

On Nov. 10, 2022, Tr. Bean responded to business in Corinth, for the report of a suspicious male. It was originally reported that the male was standing at the coffee machine for over 30 minutes trying to make a cup of coffee, but he was falling asleep on his feet. When Tr. Bean arrived on scene, he came in contact Jason Lagasse (41), who was clearly impaired. Further investigation revealed that Jason had an outstanding arrest warrant for operation after habitual offender revocation. Jason was subsequently placed under arrest and searched. During the search, 1 gram of fentanyl was located in Jason’s sock. Jason was ultimately transported to Penobscot County Jail for the violations.

On Nov. 11, 2022, Tr. Bean received information that Andrew Will (34) had 4 outstanding arrest warrants out of Cumberland and Penobscot Counties for burglary, theft and operating after habitual offender revocation. Trooper Bean also received a report that Will was staying in Hudson. Tr. Bean went to the address and was able to make contact Andrew Will. After confirming the warrant with Bangor RCC, he placed Andrew under arrest and transported him to Penobscot County Jail.

On Nov. 5, 2022, Tr. Peterson stopped a vehicle in Mattawamkeag for not having functional lights. The operator, Gerald Obrikis, 49, had a suspended driver’s license. Gerald was driving his Ford Ranger and towing a utility trailer that the lights were not working on. Tr. Peterson charged Gerald with OAS and Gerald had 2 friends come pick him and his truck up at the Big Apple in Mattawamkeag.

On Nov. 7, 2022, Tr. Creamer was dispatched to a report of a crash at mile marker 188 northbound in Bangor. Tr. Creamer, Tr. Belanger and Sgt. Coover responded. Through the investigation Joseph Walls 55yro of Old Town went off the road to the left and hit a bridge abutment. Joseph was transported to NLEMMC by Bangor Rescue for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Nov. 6, 2022, Tr. Olmstead stopped a vehicle traveling northbound on I-95 for 105 in a 70 MPH zone in Carmel. Attached to the stopped vehicle were homemade plates. Operator of the vehicle, William White, 26 of Alexander, presented an ID card from the “National Assembly” which stated that he was traveling and not driving. The card also directed law enforcement to not stop or detain William. Tr. Olmstead placed William under arrest. Tr. Olmstead transported William to the Penobscot County Jail where he was booked for Criminal Speed, Operating Without a License, and Attaching False Plates.

On Nov. 12, 2022, Tr. Kurth arrested Kellen Wessling, 45 of Howland, for driving under the influence of alcohol. Tr. Kurth stopped Wessling for driving 87MPH on Route 2 near the Enfield/Lincoln town line. Wessling’s BRaC was over the legal limit.

On Nov. 12, 2022, Tr. Kurth arrested Dakota Walker, 26 of Lincoln, for domestic assault. Lincoln PD was tied up on an OUI crash and requested State Police assistance with a disorderly call. Tr. Kurth located several men fighting at 12 Lee Rd., Lincoln. As a result of the investigation, Walker was charged with DV Assault, Escape, and Resisting. Walker also had an active warrant out of Androscoggin County.

On Nov. 9, 2022, Tr. Mattson received a complaint of a violation of a protection order. The complainant reported that Justin Bulley (29) Trenton had violated the protection order through the mail. Bulley was currently an inmate at the Hancock County Jail.

Justin Bulley was summoned for the violation.

On Nov. 10, 2022, a traffic complaint was called in from Sedgewick Tr. Chapman located the offending vehicle and the operator Eben Powers (31) of Blue Hill. As a result of the investigation Powers was arrested for OUI and transported and booked into the Hancock County jail. Powers was charged with OUI and issued a court date.

