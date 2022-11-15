COOKIE POP & CANDY POP Launches The Popcorn Challenge Initiative Benefitting Ryan Seacrest Foundation with Lance Bass

The 2022 Popcorn Challenge Kicks off on November 15th, 2022

The Cookie Pop and Candy Pop Special Edition holiday flavors at Seacrest Studios at Orlando Health during the 2021 #Snackgiving Campaign

Ryan Seacrest appearance as the Cookie Pop and Candy Pop Holiday Gingerbread Mascot at the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children Seacrest Studios' supporting the 2021 #GivingTuesday initiative

A portion of all Cookie Pop and Candy Pop sales benefit the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and their Children's Hospital network, highlighted by the feature logo on each popcorn bag.