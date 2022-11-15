CCM cancels Writing in Water

MACAU, November 15 - The Macao Cultural Centre, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, must withdraw the staging of Writing in Water’s two shows, originally scheduled for 25 and 26 November at the Grand Auditorium. This setback happens due to ongoing anti-epidemic measures preventing the company from travelling to Macao as planned. Refunds are available through 28 December at CCM’s Box Office and Macao Ticketing Network counters.

Aware of the frustration and inconvenience brought by this cancelation, the Cultural Centre is already actively engaged in settling a new date to stage this poetic performance. For further information and refund details, please visit www.ccm.gov.mo or call the ticketing hotline (853) 2840 0555.